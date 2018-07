The Real Housewives of One Season: 27 Ladies You Forgot Once Starred on the Bravo Franchise

Her name first made headlines in the ’90s, when she was married to Marcus Allen — a friend of O.J. Simpson. And decades later, Edwards was back in the spotlight when she joined the sixth season of RHOBH, on which she famously confronted Faye Resnick over claims that Allen had an affair with Simpson’s late ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

As cathartic as the scene was, Edwards decided to leave the show and focus on her family instead. “I really am kind of a private person,” she told PEOPLE. “It really just comes down to the time and what I value the most. I value those times with my husband and our friends. And I really didn’t want to miss another year.”