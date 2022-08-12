01 of 18 Teresa Giudice Jill Zarin/Instagram The Real Housewives of New Jersey icon married Luis Ruelas on Aug. 6 at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in her home state. The fairytale venue matched the bride's regal vibes, a look befitting "the queen of Jersey," her makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio told PEOPLE. Giudice and Ruelas started dating in 2020 and got engaged in October of 2021 when he popped the question on the beach in Greece. Fans will get to step inside the wedding day when its complementary special hits Bravo.

02 of 18 Alexia Echevarria The Real Housewives of Miami alumna wed Todd Nepola in a romantic ceremony in St. Barths in December 2021. "This year has been a whirlwind to say the least, but finishing it off as Mr. & Mrs. gives me hope for the years to come," she wrote in a post. "Thank you for all your kind wishes and love." Echevarria and Nepola got married four months after the death of her mother, who died of COVID-19 on their original August wedding date. The reality star told Us Weekly that while her mom wasn't there to watch her walk down the aisle, both of her parents were in her heart. "Another special moment was when I closed my eyes, kissed and tossed my flower bouquet into the ocean while thinking of my mom and dad," Echevarria said. "They both loved flowers and the ocean. I could feel both of them right by my side."

03 of 18 Marysol Patton Marysol Patton/INSTAGRAM The former Real Housewives of Miami star wed Steve McNamara in Tulum, Mexico, in April 2021 in a traditional Mayan ceremony. "They snuck off and did it just like that," a source told Page Six of the surprise nuptials. The couple reportedly connected about a year before. While there was no formal engagement, the insider said the two had been "been stuck like glue since they met."

04 of 18 Stephanie Hollman Danny Bollinger/Bravo "I do" – times two! The Real Housewives of Dallas cast member married Travis Hollman in April 2008, and renewed her vows with him a decade later. The bride rewore her silk strapless wedding dress, and they were joined at the altar by two very important guests: sons Chance and Cruz. "Travis, what a blessing these last 10 years have been. This life is more than anything I could have dreamed of in [small town] Oklahoma. Thank you for loving me for who I am and not expecting me to be anything more than the girl you fell in love with," Stephanie said in her vows.

05 of 18 Kim Zolciak-Biermann Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram Happily ever after continued for The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG when she renewed her vows to husband Kroy Biermann in May 2017 after six years of marriage. The parents of six renewed their commitment to one another with their kids in tow, and Kim wrote about how much her family meant to her alongside a picture from the chic beach event. "I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet! I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good!" she shared on Instagram at the time.

07 of 18 LeeAnne Locken LeeAnn Locken/INSTAGRAM The Real Housewives of Dallas star made it official with her longtime love Rich Emberlin in April 2019 after a decade together. The Texas twosome said their "I dos" at the Cathedral of Hope — the world's largest inclusive church — before 400 guests, and Locken sparkled in more than $3 million worth of jewels. "I know what Cinderella felt like," the bride told PEOPLE at the time. "Love was bursting out of every pore of everyone in that church." Emberlin popped the question at the Texas State Fair in 2016, hiding a ring at a balloon pop game. "It was the happiest carnival prize ever," the bride told PEOPLE of the proposal.

08 of 18 Eva Marcille The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna was the belle of the ball at her October 2018 wedding to Michael Sterling, wearing two ballgowns between the ceremony and reception. "We just kept adding and adding," Marcille told People (the TV Show!) of the 240-person guest list. The former America's Next Top Model contestant announced her engagement to the lawyer on Christmas in 2017 after more than a year of dating.

09 of 18 Joanna Krupa Joanna Krupa/Instagram The Real Housewives of Miami alumna tied the knot with Douglas Nunes in August 2018, marrying in an intimate ceremony in Poland, where Krupa is originally from. "We did it!" Krupa wrote alongside a photo of the pair gazing into each other's eyes.

10 of 18 Denise Richards Denise Richards/INSTAGRAM You can't hurry love – but you can rush a wedding. In 2018, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Richards organized her surprise wedding to Aaron Phypers with "less than 48 hours" notice, she told PEOPLE at the time. "[Aaron] really wanted to marry on Sept. 8 because eight means infinity. We called [wedding planner] Mindy Weiss and she did it less than 48 hours and it was beautiful," Richards said. The couple connected in June 2017, and have been together ever since.

11 of 18 Kandi Burruss Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo The Real Housewives of Atlanta mainstay married Todd Tucker in April 2014 in a glamorous ceremony before family and friends. Burruss met Tucker, a producer, while filming the fourth season of RHOA in 2011 and announced their engagement in January 2013. Celebrating their anniversary with a sweet tribute on Instagram in the spring of 2022, Burruss wrote, "We've got that forever kind of love! Happy Anniversary my love!!!" "You were the perfect man for me. I'm a better me with you! 😘❤️," she gushed. "8 years down & a lifetime to go!"

12 of 18 NeNe Leakes Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum married Gregg Leakes not once, but twice. Nene and Gregg first wed in 1997 after a brief courtship, and separated in 2010 after 13 years of marriage. The following year, the divorce was made official. NeNe and Gregg went on to reconnect, and remarried three years later in a lavish Atlanta ceremony before 400 guests. The June 2013 nuptials were filmed for a Bravo special: I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding. Six years later, fans were heartbroken when it seemed the Leakes were set to split once again as Gregg battled stage 3 colon cancer. However, the couple pushed their differences aside and came out stronger. After two years in remission, in June 2021, Gregg's colon cancer returned, and he died that September with NeNe by his side. Speaking with PEOPLE about the grief, the former reality star said that her businessman husband's closest circle "sat with him around the clock" during his final days. "I told him I wouldn't have chosen another husband other than him. I said, 'I married you twice, crazy man,' " she said.

13 of 18 Tamra Judge splash news The Real Housewives of Orange County star got hitched to Eddie Judge in June 2013, and it's been bliss ever since. The couple got together about two months after Barney split from her ex-husband, Simon Barney, in 2010, and Eddie proposed in March 2012. Married for nearly a decade, Tamra celebrated their nine-year anniversary in the summer of 2022. "9 years baby! I love you so much I couldn't imagine our lives without you ❤️," she wrote in a post.

14 of 18 Lisa Rinna Roxanne McCann/Getty The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wed Harry Hamlin in March 1997, and the two celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2022. Opening up to PEOPLE about the secret to their lasting love, Hamlin said the relationship works because he and his wife are "diametrically opposite." "I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons," he said, as Rinna echoed, "We have nothing in common. We're both kind people, but we have nothing in common. Zero, zip, zilch." The actors met at a restaurant while both were in other relationships. "I was married, so I wasn't thinking beyond that, but I do recall being stricken by her beauty," Hamlin remembered.

15 of 18 Kyle Richards Kyle Richards/Instagram The original Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member married Mauricio Umansky in January 1996, marking 25 years together and their silver anniversary in 2021. The couple graced the cover of The Knot in honor of the milestone; in the interview, Richards explained why she doesn't plan to join the ranks of Housewives who have done vow renewals or second ceremonies. "I don't believe in getting married again or a vow renewal because we got it right the first time, and I just don't want to mess with what works," she explained. When speaking with PEOPLE in 2015, Umansky said that he and his wife simply bring out the best in each other. "We're best friends," the real estate agent said. "We actually enjoy each other. She's funny, she makes me laugh. I don't have big guys nights out; Kyle is the person I want to spend most of my time with."

16 of 18 Caroline Manzo The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG is among the longest married show alumnae, having walked down the aisle with Al Manzo in July 1982. Together for four decades, the Manzo'd with Children star said she was still hitting new highs with her husband during a January 2022 date in New York City. "On top of the world with my favorite guy," she captioned the smiling selfie, taken atop a skyscraper before the dramatic skyline.

17 of 18 Lisa Vanderpump The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is another alumna celebrating her Ruby wedding anniversary this year, having wed Ken Todd in August 1982. During a 2018 appearance on Stassi Schroeder's podcast Straight Up with Stassi, Vanderpump said that she and Todd got engaged six weeks after meeting and were married within three months. "It was the strangest thing," the Vanderpump Rules star said of the spark. "He was wrong for me in every sense of the word. He was 16 years older than me. He was a playboy, running around town ... And I was dating somebody else. I just looked at him and there was an instant connection."