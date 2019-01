See All the Real Housewives Who Renewed Their Vows — and If Their Love Really Lasted

Back in 2009, Ramona and Mario Singer celebrated 17 years of marital bliss by saying “I do” for a second time on season 3 of The Real Housewives of New York City. Standing in front of 70 of their closest friends, family, and castmates at the Pierre Hotel, the two recited personal vows. “You’ve been my rock through troubled times. You have been my ray of sunshine, when I could not see the light,” Mario told her. Said Ramona: “You are the perfect man for me. You are a great husband, father, a great lover, and my best friend. … I can’t imagine my life without you. I truly love you forever and ever.” Sadly, the Singers went their separate ways just three years later, after Mario was caught cheating. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, though they’ve come to be friends as they co-parent daughter Avery, 23.