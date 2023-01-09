'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Heading to Morocco for Season 4 with a New 'Ex-Wives Club'

They're back, back, back again!

Peacock is gathering another crop of all-star Housewives for a fourth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip — with reality giants who will be coming together for the getaway of a lifetime!

The streaming network will begin production on Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 next week, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal, and the series will return to the Ex-Wives Club format explored to much success in season 2.

For their new installment, former Ex-Wives Club stars Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks will all be back again — though this time, they'll be joined by four new Housewives icons: Camille Meyer, Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi.

All have had plenty of experience in the Real Housewives universe.

Grammer (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Gunvalson (Real Housewives of Orange County), Manzo (Real Housewives of New Jersey) and McCord (Real Housewives of New York City) were all founding cast members when their respective franchises premiered. Glanville (RHOBH) and Rossi (RHOC) Marcille (Real Housewives of Atlanta) and Parks (also RHOA), on the other hand, proved to be standout replacements, joining their shows a few seasons in.

Instead of going to Dorinda Medley's beloved Berkshires abode Blue Stone Manor, like they did in their first outing, the Ex-Wives Club will this time be traveling to Marrakech, Morocco — where McCord and her former RHONY costars traveled to, way back in season 4.

Eva Marcille , Alex McCord, Phaedra Parks and Gretchen Rossi. getty (4)

That trip led to many an iconic moment in Housewives' history, including Luann de Lesseps famously shading McCord's "Herman Munster shoes" (they were Louis Vuitton, McCord pointed out, prompting de Lesseps to quickly point out that that even that fashion great "makes mistakes.")

Of course, McCord left RHONY after that season, which aired in 2011. She's remained far away from the spotlight since, moving to Australia with husband Simon Van Kempen and their two children — Francois, 19, and Johan, 17 — where she's since completed her doctoral program after getting her Master's Degree in Psychology.

Manzo and Ross have also mostly kept their distance from the Bravo TV cameras, save for a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance here and there. Manzo departed RHONJ in 2013 after season 5. She later starred in Manzo'd with Children, a spinoff show with husband Al and their three kids, Albie, 36, Lauren, 34, and Chris, 33.

Rossi and fiancé Slade Smiley left too in 2013, after RHOC's eighth season. The two starred on WEtv's Marriage Boot Camp the following year and have since welcomed daughter Skylar Gray, 3.

Only Meyer (formerly Camille Grammer) has returned to RHOBH, appearing in a Friend role in season 8 and 9.

The first season of RHUGT debuted on Peacock in November 2021. It starred Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Kyle Richards, all traveling to Turks and Caicos Islands.

Season 2, titled Ex-Wives Club, premiered in June. In addition to Glanville, Gunvalson, Marcille, Parks, and Medley, the show also starred Tamra Judge, Jill Zarin and Taylor Armstrong.

PEOPLE confirmed in July that season 3 of RHUGT will include RHONY's Leah McSweeney; Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett; Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose; RHOA's Porsha Williams and Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton. That trip, filmed in Thailand, will premiere later this year.

All former seasons of RHUGT are now streaming on Peacock.