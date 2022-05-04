Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 Trailer: Welcome to the Ex-Wives Club

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the trailer for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, which features an all-star cast of former Housewives stars visiting Blue Stone Manor

Hold on to your wine glasses — the Real Housewives are back for another Ultimate Girls Trip, and this time it's all about the exes!

Peacock is bringing together eight of the franchise's biggest former stars for a second season of their acclaimed all-star spinoff next month, and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the trailer and cast photos.

Instead of taking a trip to a luxury villa in the Turks and Caicos like the first Ultimate Girls Trip installment, this trip will see these reality TV veterans visiting a treasured location in Bravo history: Medley's sprawling Blue Stone Manor estate in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The site has been the setting to a sea of memorable moments during Medley's time on RHONY (see: "I cooked, I cleaned, I made it nice!"), and judging from the trailer, appears to once again host a handful of delicious drama and rowdy fun.

"Blue Stone Manor is a very special place," Medley says in the clip. "If you enter those doors, something happens."

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club Credit: Peacock

Soon we see our ex-Housewives letting loose on the property and "whooping it up" (as Gunvalson would say) in a montage of wildly playful moments that appears to include an obstacle course, a speakeasy dinner, afternoon tea, a hot-air balloon ride, some sort of musical singalong, a naughty pajama sleepover and what Glanville refers to as "a naked party."

Jokes Judge, "We are destroying this town."

Of course, this being Housewives, there are also plenty of squabbles. In the trailer alone, we see Glanville and Judge — who have publicly traded barbs before — tell one another to "shut the f--- up" at the dining room table; Zarin and Parks break down in tears; Armstrong quip, "Don't be a liar" to Glanville, who then storms off; Judge call someone an "effing bitch" during a heated argument, and Medley describe one of her houseguests as having "the face of an angel and the mouth of a serpent."

"These women are nuts," Parks says, while Marcille jokes, "I am social distancing from the bulls---."

Gunvalson also appears to have her own issues with the certain members of the group. "Birds of a feather flock together. I am not flocking with that bird," she says about Medley, later telling her costars, "There's a lot of conflict going on with eight women."

"The only conflict is you," Marcille responds.

"I can't go to another hospital with you," Judge tells her.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES: EX-WIVES CLUB -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Dorinda Medley THE REAL HOUSEWIVES: EX-WIVES CLUB -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Jill Zarin

Left: Credit: Sophy Holland/Peacock Right: Credit: Sophy Holland/Peacock

As for the rest of cast, here's Peacock's official descriptions for what all of our Ex-Wives have been doing since we last saw them...

Always the host with the most, Dorinda Medley is determined to "make it nice" for the ladies and plans a jam-packed week in the lush countryside of The Berkshires. The itinerary is set and the guest rooms are prepared, but will the ladies be ready for all of the activities she has planned for them?

Not one to turn down an adventure, Jill Zarin's bags are packed, and she is ready to go on vacation with this group of women. Although she knows some better than others, in typical Jill fashion, she is ready to make herself and her thoughts known to everyone.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES: EX-WIVES CLUB -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Tamra Judge THE REAL HOUSEWIVES: EX-WIVES CLUB -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Vicki Gunvalson

Left: Credit: Sophy Holland/Peacock Right: Credit: Sophy Holland/Peacock

Always the life of the party, Tamra Judge is excited to let loose, make new friends and create more memories with her gal pal, Vicki. With a tendency to make her opinions known to everyone, she wastes no time confronting Brandi about their social media battle a few years back.

Vicki Gunvalson is thrilled to "whoop it up," but quickly finds herself heartbroken when her engagement is called off one day before the trip. With Vicki not feeling her best, she is confronted by the ladies for alienating herself.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES: EX-WIVES CLUB -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Phaedra Parks THE REAL HOUSEWIVES: EX-WIVES CLUB -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Eva Marcille

Left: Credit: Sophy Holland/Peacock Right: Credit: Sophy Holland/Peacock

With a successful law practice, career as a mortician and two young boys at home, Phaedra Parks is ready for a break from her everyday life. When conversations get heated and the group reaches a breaking point, Phaedra uses her calm demeanor and spirituality to try to knit the group back together. Will she succeed?

Eva Marcille is all about good energy and excited at the prospect of making new connections and bonding over shared experiences of being Housewives. However, with such strong personalities, Eva quickly finds herself working as a peacemaker amongst the group.

Brandi Glanville has spent her time concentrating on being a mom, looking for love and hosting her podcast since her days on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Brandi is excited for a fresh start, but her off-the-cuff comments and party girl behavior quickly gets in the way.

Since leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Taylor Armstrong has relocated to Orange County and currently lives with her daughter and husband, whom she rarely leaves. She has found her voice and is not afraid to use it, especially with her former co-star Brandi, who she has a score to settle with.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES: EX-WIVES CLUB -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Brandi Glanville THE REAL HOUSEWIVES: EX-WIVES CLUB -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Taylor Armstrong

Left: Credit: Sophy Holland/Peacock Right: Credit: Sophy Holland/Peacock

The first season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip debuted on Peacock last November. It starred Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Kyle Richards. All episodes are currently streaming on Peacock.