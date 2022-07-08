Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Is Headed to Thailand! Find Out Who's on Board
Another Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is in the works, and several fan-favorite Housewives are exporting their drama to Thailand!
PEOPLE has confirmed that season 3 of the Peacock series will include Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer; Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett; Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, and Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton.
The sources also shared that the women will fly to Thailand on July 14 before filming begins on July 18.
Echevarria seemingly confirmed her involvement in the third season earlier this week when she reposted a cast summary from an Instagram fan account that said that she would be participating alongside Patton, per Entertainment Tonight.
Bravo has yet to confirm RHUGT 3, and it's not yet known what the Thailand trip will entail — other than plenty of Bravolebrities building (and breaking) bonds.
After the success of the first Girls Trip to Turks and Caicos in season 1, the new franchise kept its second season local, inviting a bevy of Ex-Wives to Dorinda Medley's Massachusetts estate Blue Stone Manor.
The RHONY alum welcomed NYC frenemy Jill Zarin alongside fellow former Housewives including Orange County's Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson; Atlanta's Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, and Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are now streaming on Peacock.