'RHUGT3' Will Feature an ER Visit, Failing Friendships, 'Brokedown Palace' Paranoia and Piping Hot Tea in Thailand

In one of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3's most heated exchanges, RHOP's Candiace Dillard-Bassett grills Porsha Williams about her relationship with a former RHOA costar's ex Simon Guobadia

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 24, 2023 01:51 PM

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3 promises lots of drama.

A new trailer for the special series that brings together the stars from Bravo's Real Housewives franchises dropped on Friday, revealing what viewers can expect when a new constellation of Housewives jetted off to Thailand.

Peacock already debuted a very generous sneak peek at BravoCon and revealed which stars would attend the trip including Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney, Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett; Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, and Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton. Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams joined the trip at the last minute after RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer chose to exit production for "personal reasons," according to insiders.

Friday's trailer starts on a fun note, with the ladies partying on yachts, shopping, feeding elephants, having "food orgasms" and getting massages. When Bryant claims her masseuse tried to give her a "happy ending," Williams quips, "I want my money back 'cause ain't nobody touched mine!"

But soon enough, the trip takes a turn for the dramatic — like all Housewives getaways inevitably do — as McSweeney says snarkily, "I mean, it's eight Housewives in a foreign country, what could go wrong?"

Just three weeks after RHOSLC concluded, viewers get more from the collapse of Gay and Rose's friendship. Gay previously said that her friendship with Rose had "disappeared overnight" and she wasn't sure "how to repair that."

In another scene that was teased earlier at BravoCon, Williams tells McSweeney: "You don't like me. I don't like you." When she says, "Leah, bye," McSweeney echoes sharply: "Porsha, bye."

Williams is also under fire from Dillard-Bassett, who confronts her about dating (and eventually marrying) Simon Guobadia, who was fairly recently married to RHOA Friend Falynn Guobadia.

Many recent Housewives seasons have left unanswered questions — mostly notably concerning RHOSLC star Jen Shah's surprise decision to switch her plea to guilty to fraud after proclaiming her innocence on the show for months. (Shah was arrested in April 2021 — while RHOSLC cameras were rolling — for her involvement in a nationwide telemarketing scheme reported to prison on Feb. 17 to serve a 6.5-year sentence.)

At one point, Bryant asks Gay whether she knew Shah was lying about her innocence, and Gay says her costar "either lied to me five minutes before she went into the courtroom, or she lied to the judge."

RELATED VIDEO: RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty to Fraud in Telemarketing Scandal

And as viewers are still wait to see how the next installments of RHOP's season 7 reunion, the friction between Dillard-Bassett and Bryant clearly still hasn't abated.

In an altercation that seems specifically to have popped up on RHUGT3, when Dillard-Bassett accuses Bryant of "larceny," the Reasonably Shady podcast host claps back, "Hi, suspect No. 1."

During a luncheon, Dillard-Bassett also claims, "You wanted me to go to jail. You was trying to set me up!"

Leah McSweeney, Heather Gay, Alexia Echevarria
Heather Gay, Alexia Nepola and Leah McSweeney. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2), Aaron Davidson/Getty

Meanwhile, McSweeney — an openly recovering addict — grows paranoid about how far her castmates will go to stir up drama, wondering, "What if one of the women tries to frame me and, like, gets drugs from someone and puts it in my bag?"

Referencing a harrowing 1999 film set in Thailand, she asks, "Haven't you ever seen that movie with Claire Danes? Brokedown Palace."

The final moments of the trail show McSweeney laid out on the floor in pain as medical professionals tend to her. The shot then cuts to her lying in a hospital bed as someone asks, "This is real and not TV?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3 premieres on March 23.

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20007 -- Pictured: Brandi Glanville -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Peacock Releases Statement After 'RHUGT' Incident with Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo
Brandi Glanville Camille Grammer Vicki Gunvalson Caroline Manzo
'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Heading to Morocco for Season 4 with a New 'Ex-Wives Club'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20007 -- Pictured: Brandi Glanville -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo Exited 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Early After 'Unwanted' Kisses
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 3 Clip Shown at BravoCon Teases All the Drama
Porsha Williams; Tinsley Mortimer
Porsha Williams Replacing Tinsley Mortimer on 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3'
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Admits to Thinking Jen Shah Is Guilty in Dramatic Finale: 'I Am Overwhelmed with Grief'
Jen Shah's 'RHOSLC' Costars Claim She Asked Them for Money to Pay Legal Fees amid Court Battle
Leah McSweeney's Pink Cone Top at BravoCon. Michael Gioia /People
'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney Turns Heads in Hot Pink Metallic Cone Top at BravoCon 2022
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Admits to Thinking Jen Shah Is Guilty in Dramatic Finale: 'I Am Overwhelmed with Grief'
'RHOSLC's' Heather Gay Finally Admits to Thinking Jen Shah Is Guilty: 'I Am Overwhelmed with Grief'
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: See Inside the Housewives' $11.5M Turks and Caicos Villa
'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Is Headed to Thailand! Find Out Who's on Board
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
When in Thailand! Peacock Reveals First Cast Photo of ''Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3' '
Robyn Dixon, Juan Dixon
Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon Are Married Again! 'RHOP' to Air Surprise Wedding in Season 7 Finale
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
Jen Shah
'RHOSLC': Jen Shah's Lawyer Advises Her to Stop Botox During Fraud Case: 'I Need Your Face To Move'
Jen Shah
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Says She Was 'Played' by Stuart Smith as Season 3 Trailer Previews Guilty Plea
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
The Most Influential 'Real Housewives' Who've Said They've Quit the Show