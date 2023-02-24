'RHUGT3' Will Feature an ER Visit, Failing Friendships, 'Brokedown Palace' Paranoia and Piping Hot Tea in Thailand

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3 promises lots of drama.

A new trailer for the special series that brings together the stars from Bravo's Real Housewives franchises dropped on Friday, revealing what viewers can expect when a new constellation of Housewives jetted off to Thailand.

Peacock already debuted a very generous sneak peek at BravoCon and revealed which stars would attend the trip including Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney, Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett; Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, and Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton. Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams joined the trip at the last minute after RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer chose to exit production for "personal reasons," according to insiders.

Friday's trailer starts on a fun note, with the ladies partying on yachts, shopping, feeding elephants, having "food orgasms" and getting massages. When Bryant claims her masseuse tried to give her a "happy ending," Williams quips, "I want my money back 'cause ain't nobody touched mine!"

But soon enough, the trip takes a turn for the dramatic — like all Housewives getaways inevitably do — as McSweeney says snarkily, "I mean, it's eight Housewives in a foreign country, what could go wrong?"

Just three weeks after RHOSLC concluded, viewers get more from the collapse of Gay and Rose's friendship. Gay previously said that her friendship with Rose had "disappeared overnight" and she wasn't sure "how to repair that."

In another scene that was teased earlier at BravoCon, Williams tells McSweeney: "You don't like me. I don't like you." When she says, "Leah, bye," McSweeney echoes sharply: "Porsha, bye."

Williams is also under fire from Dillard-Bassett, who confronts her about dating (and eventually marrying) Simon Guobadia, who was fairly recently married to RHOA Friend Falynn Guobadia.

Many recent Housewives seasons have left unanswered questions — mostly notably concerning RHOSLC star Jen Shah's surprise decision to switch her plea to guilty to fraud after proclaiming her innocence on the show for months. (Shah was arrested in April 2021 — while RHOSLC cameras were rolling — for her involvement in a nationwide telemarketing scheme reported to prison on Feb. 17 to serve a 6.5-year sentence.)

At one point, Bryant asks Gay whether she knew Shah was lying about her innocence, and Gay says her costar "either lied to me five minutes before she went into the courtroom, or she lied to the judge."

And as viewers are still wait to see how the next installments of RHOP's season 7 reunion, the friction between Dillard-Bassett and Bryant clearly still hasn't abated.

In an altercation that seems specifically to have popped up on RHUGT3, when Dillard-Bassett accuses Bryant of "larceny," the Reasonably Shady podcast host claps back, "Hi, suspect No. 1."

During a luncheon, Dillard-Bassett also claims, "You wanted me to go to jail. You was trying to set me up!"

Meanwhile, McSweeney — an openly recovering addict — grows paranoid about how far her castmates will go to stir up drama, wondering, "What if one of the women tries to frame me and, like, gets drugs from someone and puts it in my bag?"

Referencing a harrowing 1999 film set in Thailand, she asks, "Haven't you ever seen that movie with Claire Danes? Brokedown Palace."

The final moments of the trail show McSweeney laid out on the floor in pain as medical professionals tend to her. The shot then cuts to her lying in a hospital bed as someone asks, "This is real and not TV?"

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3 premieres on March 23.