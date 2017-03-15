Bravo Is Bringing Real Housewives Franchise Favorites Together for a Multi-City Live Tour

Get the Ramona Pinot Grigio ready, turn up the “Tardy for the Party” and throw on your best duster from the Lisa Rinna collection — the Real Housewives are coming to a city near you, and PEOPLE has the exclusive scoop!

This April, Bravo Media and Mills Entertainment are teaming off to kick off the first ever Real Housewives Live Tour: Uncensored & Unapologetic — bringing together fans and fan favorite Housewives across franchises for an uncensored and unapologetic evening of fun.

Joining the tour for the first four dates will be Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, along with Real Housewives of New York City stars Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley.

They’ll be spilling-the-tea on things Real Housewives — including their infamous antics, their outrageous costars and those never-before-seen moments that didn’t make the show.

The multi-city nationwide tour kicks off April 22 at San Francisco’s Warfield Theatre.

From there, tour dates include:

• April 23: The Paramount, Seattle

• April 29: State Theatre, Minneapolis

• April 30: The Fillmore, Detroit

Tickets and VIP packages — including a post-show meet-and-greet with a photo opportunity — go on sale on March 20 at 10 a.m. local time at www.RealHousewivesLive.com.

Additional cities, dates and participants are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo. The Real Housewives of New York City premieres April 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.