Real Housewives: The Throw-Down Before the Showdown

This season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans witnessed a married man’s engagement, a wig pull, the search for a biological father, a D-list celebrity cameo, two fashion shows, the creation of an improbable dance hit, endless shopping trips, 11 a.m. chardonnay-swilling, cross-dressing hairdressers, an irate event planner and the untimely death of a cast member. It’s as if Celebrity Rehab, Project Runway, Making the Band and the Ultimate Fighting Championship all morphed into one reality juggernaut. But based on Thursday night’s explosive season finale, there’s even more drama on the horizon. Here’s what demands to be revealed on next week’s Reunion Special (Part 1):

The Choking Incident: After NeNe and Kim‘s latest off-camera altercation (at a mall, naturally), each accused the other of taking the fight to the physical level, and both swore off friendship forever. Still, a little hand-to-hand combat didn’t stop Kim from cozying back up to wig-puller Sheree. Perhaps the spotlight heals all wounds.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Creepiest moment: It’s a tie between a gushing Kim, mouthing, “I’m so happy for her,” as She by Sheree bowed, and a slurring Kim, threatening to hit NeNe in the eye with her crystal-encrusted Christian Louboutin.

AJ and Kandi’s Break-up: We were informed that AJ and Kandi had broken up just before his untimely death. Will the grieving Kandi be strong enough to attend the reunion special and shed light on the relationship’s — and her fiance’s — demise?

Saddest moment: The poignancy of Kandi’s loss was compounded when her mother finally made amends with AJ during a family cookout.

NeNe and Kandi’s Beef: Sure, NeNe was upset when she lost out on the lucrative business opportunity that “Tardy for the Party” turned out to be (#3 on the iTunes Dance Chart? Really?). But is her gunning for Kandi justified?

Most bizarre moment: NeNe picking a fight with Kandi over rumors Kandi seemed to know (and care) little about. Then there were the peace signs both ladies flashed — to signal they were at war. –Suzanne Zuckerman