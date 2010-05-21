Real Housewives: Teresa’s Take on Kelly’s ‘Crazy’ Meltdown on ‘Scary Island’

Teresa Giudice knows how to keep it classy — just don’t tell her to pay attention, puh-lease. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is flipping the tables on the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York by sounding off on season 3 of their show. In this post, Teresa shares her thoughts on that cringe-inducing dinner scene and Kelly’s nervous breakdown:

Whether it’s in person or here on my blog, I feel so blessed to get to meet so many great from around the country. Thank you so much for sharing your lives with me. And thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and my book. Skinny Italian hit the New York Times Best-Seller list this week and I cannot stop screaming, crying and smiling. I might even flip a table I’m so freakin’ excited!

And then we had the best Real Housewives of New York episode of the season. (I know I keep saying that, but it just keeps getting better.) Remember the Aaron Spelling TV show Fantasy Island where arrived at this beautiful island but sometimes things got ugly and it turned into a nightmare? That was kind of what we had this week with the ladies from New York.

Welcome to Scary Island!

They even had the same kind of arrival scene: they all took a little boat over from the yacht, then jumped into Jeeps, all smiling and driving through paradise to their new digs. And, wow, was that villa amazing! You know I loved all that stone and the views and the kitchen.

Knowing from the previews that it wasn’t going to end well, it was almost funny seeing how excited they were. I felt like I was watching a movie about sorority girls who don’t know there’s a killer waiting outside for them. But before the terror, there were some nice things. It was Ramona’s trip and she was so nice to everyone. She definitely has issues — and the Ramonacoaster is fun to watch — but I like it better when she’s nice. She was getting her guests coffee in bed and trying to keep everyone happy. I thought it was very sweet she didn’t want to send any uneaten food back to the kitchen because Bethenny had cooked it.

As for sexy photo shoot on the beach, admit it: you’ve done the same with your girlfriends. You make the same stupid faces and looked just as stupid. I know Jacqueline and I do. You just keep going until you finally get that one good shot. I would love to see the final pics Kelly shot though.

I kept reminding myself the whole episode that Bethenny had just lost her dad and was pregnant because she was doing too much and was too stressed. I was starting to get worried for her. It was sweet of her to cook dinner for everyone, but I wished she would have just put her feet up and let the 10 private chefs handle dinner.

Then when they all sat down to eat, all hell broke loose. It wasn’t the type of dinner hell I’m used to though. In Jersey, that table definitely would’ve gotten flipped. There would have been tension and then yelling and then someone would have stormed off and it would have been over — well, until the next time. But this was just so weird. It was almost hard to watch.

Watch a clip of the dinner party scene.

I’ve seen get mad before (obviously), and believe me, I know crazy. But I guess the crazy I’m used to is a calculated crazy. This crazy was just sad. I couldn’t tell if Kelly was actually breaking down or if she was in on the joke. One second she was crying and saying she thought she was going to be killed — and the very next second, she was eating gummy bears. Bethenny was screaming at her to go to bed, then she was apologizing and they were toasting to “good things for everyone.” Alex was “channeling the devil” and then she was an angel.

I know … – believe me, I know -… editors can screw with a scene, but they still have to have something to screw with. And I don’t know which made me more uncomfortable, Kelly making those terrible faces or all the women talking about how crazy Kelly was right in front of her.

I’m not sure I can handle next week whenJill shows up unannounced. All I know is that, right now, I need a Bellini and a Blow Pop!

Baci, Teresa Giudice

For more on Teresa's cookbook, including excerpts and recipes, visit teresagiudice.com