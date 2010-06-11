Real Housewives: Teresa's Take on Fame, Fans and Housewife Life

Teresa Giudice knows how to keep it classy – just don’t tell her to pay attention, puh-lease. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is flipping the tables on the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York by sounding off on season 3 of their show. In this post, Teresa gets serious to talk about what it means to be a Real Housewife and shares a message for fans of the shows. She’s also got plenty to say about Thursday’s Real Housewives of NYC reunion special:

As Housewives, our job is to be outrageous, controversial and entertaining. As the old Hollywood saying goes, we are not paid to think. We literally are not supposed to think, we re supposed to speak. In real life, with your friends and neighbors, you edit yourself. You might think, “Ho bag!” in your head, but in the Real Housewives World, on camera, you are expected to say it out loud. That s the whole point of the show. People can t read our minds, so we talk. And we talk a lot. We talk about sex, we talk about each other, we complain and scream and fight and cry and make up and some – like Ramona – even make out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In theory, we’re doing a good job because the ratings of all the Housewives franchises just keep breaking records (New Jersey has higher ratings than New York City, by the way). Plus, our books all sell well (Skinny Italian has been on The New York Times Bestseller List for four weeks in a row!) and our blogs generate an enormous amount of … shall we say … passion. While the perks are fun – getting to do red carpet events, for instance – there are downsides, too. Housewives are not actresses. We are real , putting our lives out there for everyone to see and that has consequences.

I love, love, love my fans and I know all the other Housewives love their fans, too. I just want to remind everyone that Real Housewives is TV, and what you see is meant to entertain you. Please don t take anything you see on a TV show so seriously that you would let it upset you in real life. There is no reason for anyone to send threatening messages of any kind to any Housewife or fan or non-fan. I know you are all loyal to your favorite Housewives, but remember that when we bitch at each other it s because of a TV show.

I ask my fans to please not threaten or hate on anyone else – even the Housewives I don t care for or that are mean to me. I have no problem calling those women out myself! And I would probably have the same women over for dinner. But for you to defend me and have someone personally attack you or your children – or your picture on Facebook or your comments on a blog – is uncool. So my fans will take the high road and hopefully other Housewives fans will too! We ll lead by example with our fabulousness!

Now, it s hard to write about the first of three installments of The Real Housewives of New York City’s reunion special because it was a lot of talking, accusing, attacking, defending and more talking. Lots and lots of talking. I m still not sure exactly where everyone stands – and it probably changed already since the show aired. But I will say Ramona is freakin hilarious. From her not knowing her own age to getting off the couch and picking up her dress to air herself out – she is renewed and the Ramona-coaster all in one!

My favorite part of the entire season was her and Mario s vows to each other. And say what you want about her use of “injectibles,” she looks amazing for being 50-whatever. All the ladies looked wonderful. I m still rooting for a Jill-and-Bethenny reconciliation. I do like that Alex found her voice this season (she s still learning to control it though). I loved that Bethenny teared up when talking about baby Bryn and how she didn t know she could love someone so much. Isn t that so true about babies?

The best line of the night was the very last one. Bethenny said the fame had “gotten to” Jill. Kelly answered, “The fame has gotten to everyone.” SO TRUE! The fame has gotten to us all. In fact, "The Fame" by Lady Gaga is even the theme song of this season of New Jersey! I think I m going to go watch myself on TV and dance to it right now.

Thank you all again, my sexy cooks, for supporting Skinny Italian! Keep sending me your gorgeous pictures! I m already working on the follow-up: My Big Fat Italian Ass. I m just kidding. It s going to be called Naturally Skinny/Thin Italian Girl 2. No wait, that s not it either. I guess you ll just have to stay tuned!

For more on Teresa’s cookbook, including excerpts and recipes, visit teresagiudice.com. To read more, go to Teresa’s blog on BravoTV.comTeresa Giudice

Tanti Baci, –Teresa Giudice