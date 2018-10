From Housewives to the Big House and Back Again: Teresa & Joe Giudice's Emotional Journey

Her career was riding high, but Giudice’s personal life hit a low as she and Joe continued to struggle with their bankruptcy filing – a sale of their personal effects was scheduled and then canceled amid claims that they had hidden assets and undervalued items.

Even more worrying for Guidice was her husband’s January 2010 DUI arrest, which led to him being sent to jail later that year to serve 10 days for driving on a suspended license. He was arrested again in 2011 for fraudulently obtaining a new license using his brother’s ID (and faced up to 10 years in prison).

Giudice also laughed off rumors that “Juicy Joe,” as she nicknamed him, was a cheater who may have fathered a love child. But rumors of his infidelity surfaced again in 2013.