RHOSLC Season 2 Trailer: a New Housewife, Mary Cosby Cult Rumors and Jen Shah's Legal Woes

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Sep. 12 on Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is back for round two.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the trailer for the Bravo series' second season, which premieres Sep. 12 and features stars Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah, as well as newcomer Jennie Nguyen.

"Jennie is a little firecracker, okay?" Jen tells the cameras before the trailer cuts to a scene of her chatting with Jennie, Meredith and Lisa.

"Do you want to be friends with her or not?" Jennie asks Jen, who replies, "Yes, Jennie."

"Then you better shut the f--- up," Jennie snaps.

"Jennie is throwing down," comments Heather, overhearing the conversation from across the room.

Later, fans are introduced to Jennie's husband Duy, who tells her he wants to have more kids. "But you know my feelings towards that," she says, to which he suggests, "What if we get a sister wife?"

"I'm pissed," Jennie says as she walks away.

Meredith's son Brooks, meanwhile, has lingering issues with Jen. In one scene, he tells his mom, "Jen continued to like tweets about me. She liked a tweet saying, 'I want Jen to slap Brooks and call him a sissy bitch.'"

In the next scene, Meredith yells at Jen, "I can't listen to the projecting, deflecting and lying anymore."

"I'm trying to defend my f---ing vagina," Jen screams back.

Next up, Whitney reveals there are rumors that Mary is a cult leader.

"I'm like God, I worship the God in me," Mary passionately tells Lisa, who later sits down with a man who claims to have inside information.

"Is it a cult? Yes. Does she call herself God? Yes," he tells Lisa.

The drama really heats up, however, when the focus shifts to Jen's legal woes. She and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested and charged in March in connection with a nationwide telemarketing scheme. The two pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in April; the trial is set for October.

In the trailer, Jen sobs at the prospect of going to jail and not seeing her two sons "for eight years." "Do you know how f---ing scared I am?" she tells her husband.

Meredith and Jen later have a blow-up fight over the controversy. "It looks like you might have something to do with the fact that Jen was indicted," Whitney says to Meredith.

"I swear to God, if you have anything to do with the bulls--- charges against me, Meredith, you're f---ing disgusting," Jen then screams in Meredith's face.

"Get out of my face," Meredith says. "I'm out, I'm disengaging."

"You're f---ing fraudulent," Jen says as Meredith walks away, quipping, "Who's calling who a fraud? Love you baby, bye."

The clip concludes with Jen's lawyer telling her, "The U.S. Attorney's Office is no joke."

"Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?" she replies.