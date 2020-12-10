RHOSLC's Meredith Marks on Mary Cosby's 'Unusual' Marriage to Step-Grandfather: 'Whatever Works'

Mary Cosby has the full support of her friends.

Cosby wed her late grandmother's second husband, Robert Cosby Sr., in an arranged marriage after her grandmother dictated the union in her will. The two have been together for over 20 years and share a teenage son.

"Mary's marriage is unconventional and if it works for them, great," Barlow said on WWHL.

Marks said Cosby's marriage is not a "hot" topic of conversation amongst the ladies, pointing out that arranged marriages are "very common" in other parts of the world.

"I think that it is definitely unusual to be married to your step-grandfather — I think everyone would agree on that. It's not the norm that you hear about," she said. "When you understand the story behind it and that it's, in essence, an arranged marriage, which is very common all around the world, just not in the United States, you just say 'Whatever works.' If you're happy, you're happy."

"I want Mary to be happy at the end of it. That's all I really care about," Marks added. "You hear about it for a second and then great, you move on."

During Wednesday's episode of RHOSLC, Cosby broke down while admitting that she was originally against the idea of marrying Robert Sr. She explained that when her grandmother died, her inheritance was dependent on her agreement to the wedding.

"I did marry him," she said. "I didn't want to. That's weird to me. But [my grandmother] really did want me to, so I obeyed her. I trusted every word."

Cosby said she's since made "peace" with her marriage and has no regrets, but she also acknowledged that she didn't come to the decision to marry her husband overnight.

"It took us two years to actually marry," she said. "I had to be certain. I started to pray myself, I started to seek high help myself. When I did that, I felt peace with it, so I married him. ... I chose what the man upstairs told me to do."