The Bravo star wed her late grandmother's second husband, Robert Cosby Sr., in an "arranged" marriage

RHOSLC : Mary Cosby Breaks Down While Admitting She 'Didn't Want' to Marry Her Step-Grandpa

Mary Cosby is continuing to open up about her unconventional marriage.

On Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary broke down in tears while discussing her marriage to her step-grandfather after feeling attacked over her relationship by fellow Housewife Jen Shah. (Mary wed her late grandmother's second husband, Robert Cosby Sr., in an "arranged" marriage. The two have been together for over 20 years and share a teenage son.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jen and Mary faced off at a luncheon after weeks of throwing jabs back and forth at each other.

"Nobody would say the things you say, never," Mary said. "I don't think anyone at the table would say the things you say, sweetheart."

Taking offense at Mary's tone and facial expressions, Jen snapped back using profanity. After calling Jen "ghetto," Mary asked her to leave the event. "Bye Jen, excuse yourself from my table," she said. "See the door — exit."

While Jen eventually came back in, the two were still unable to resolve their issues.

"I don't need hoodlums to be around me," Mary said.

"You don't respect what I've gone through, and that's the whole point," Jen responded.

Image zoom Jen Shah (left) and Mary Cosby | Credit: Chad Kirkland/Bravo (2)

The two parted ways on bad terms, with both women confiding in their husbands over their hurt feelings. Jen told her husband that she was offended by the racially-charged words Mary used while speaking to her.

"I'm so hurt by Mary's comments, because my whole family is Black," she said.

Mary, meanwhile, was still upset with Jen for publicly criticizing her marriage.

"I don't need to explain to nobody — everyone knows our situation," Mary said while talking to Robert. "You're not my blood grandfather."

While Robert urged Mary not to focus on one person's opinion of her, she broke down saying she feared Jen was spreading rumors about their marriage.

"I think that's why they're doing it, because she's telling them all, 'Oh, she married her [grandfather]," she said. "Trying to make me a mockery."

Image zoom The cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City | Credit: Bravo

Later, while out to dinner with Heather Gay, Mary became once again emotional about Jen's comments — and repeated her explanation of the origin of her relationship.

"So he's not your blood grandfather?" Heather asked.

"No, that's incest," Mary said, becoming upset. "He is not my blood at all."

"I did marry him," she said. "I didn't want to, Heather. I didn't want to. That's weird to me. But [my grandmother] really did want me to, so I obeyed her. I trusted every word."

Mary said she's since made "peace" with her marriage and has no regrets, but she also admitted that she didn't come to the decision to marry Robert overnight.

"It took us two years to actually marry," she said. "I had to be certain. I started to pray myself, I started to seek high help myself. When I did that, I felt peace with it, so I married him. ... I chose what the man upstairs told me to do."

When Heather brought Jen back up in the conversation, Mary declared, "I'm done."

"There's nothing you could do that would change my mind," she said. "She's burned the bridge."