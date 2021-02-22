"I was shocked at how many emotions came out," said Lisa Barlow of her explosive reunion arguments

RHOSLC's Lisa Barlow Jokes Meredith Marks 'Could Have Engaged a Little More' During Reunion

On Sunday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Barlow reflected on her first season as a Housewife, as well as her inaugural reunion appearance. During part 2, which aired last week, Barlow defended costar Jen Shah and attacked Heather Gay and Whitney Rose.

Looking back at the episode, Barlow admitted that her friend, Meredith Marks — who mostly stayed out of the drama, or "disengaged," as she would say — could have spoken up a bit more. Barlow and Marks are close friends on the show who affectionately refer to each other as sisters.

"Was Meredith too 'disengaged' when Heather was accusing you of being a bad friend to her?" host Andy Cohen asked Barlow.

"You know, everyone can do whatever they want to do, I'm, like, very passionate when I defend my friends," Barlow said, adding with a laugh, "Meredith could have engaged a little more."

Barlow then said she believes "there's hope" for her to mend her friendships with all the RHOSLC women despite their disputes during season 1. "I forgive easily," she said.

Elsewhere in the late-night appearance, Barlow said she was "shocked" by how emotional she got during the reunion taping, recalling that she went into the day feeling relaxed.

"I went into it feeling really calm and excited for a great day, wondering when we were gonna take a snack break, and I was shocked at how many emotions came out. It was a lot," she said.

"We didn't finish until 10:30 that night, I believe too," added Cohen, who moderated the reunion.

"It was a long day," agreed Barlow.

Barlow was originally set to be a guest on WWHL earlier this month but had to miss the appearance due to a trip to the hospital for an eye injury. While on the phone with a friend, Barlow found herself in "awful pain" after reaching for a bottle of what she believed to be eyedrops, but was actually nail glue, she told Page Six.

"It was awful," she told the outlet, explaining that the nail glue, which is the same size as her eyedrops, was put away in the wrong spot.

Barlow immediately rushed to the emergency room, where she was told by a doctor that she had "damaged a cornea."

Although Barlow had to skip out on WWHL at the time due to her injury, she said she was already on the road to recovery. "I feel good now, it's just uncomfortable," she told Page Six, noting that doctors used stem cells to help her heal as quickly as possible.