RHOSLC 's Jen Shah Says Her Marriage Hit 'Rock Bottom' Before She Went on Antidepressants

Jen Shah is opening up about her mental health.

On Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen revealed she started taking medication for anxiety and depression after her father's death.

"After my dad passed a year ago, and with [my husband] Sharrieff being gone all the time, I became very depressed," she said. "I had to go on medicine for anxiety and depression."

"I was scared though, to get on medication," she added. "Like it was a sign of weakness."

Jen is married to Sharrieff Shah, a football coach at the University of Utah. The couple has two sons: Omar, 17, and Sharrieff Jr., 26.

While Jen said her husband's hectic work and travel schedule left her feeling lonely, Sharrieff was initially hesitant about his wife going on antidepressants.

"Sharrieff was like, 'No, you don't need medication. You pray and you just get your mind right,'" she recalled.

But Jen said Sharrieff's method "didn't work" and her struggles quickly began to affect her marriage.

"I was lashing out at everybody around me," she admitted. "It almost cost me my marriage. He was done with me acting out and it wasn't until Sharrieff was like, 'I'm leaving' — that was my rock bottom."

Jen said her family eventually held an intervention, where they encouraged her to get the help she needed.

"My son Sharrieff Jr. told me, 'It's okay, you need to take the medication and I don't think any less of you and I love you,'" she said. "Hearing that helped me understand that it was okay."

"I was ashamed," she continued. "I didn't want my kids to know about that. I want to be Wonder Woman and super mom to them. I don't want them to think that they have to take care of me. I just want to take care of them."

The Real Housewives of Salt Like City airs Wednesdays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.