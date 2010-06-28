Real Housewives React to Danielle Staub's Musical Debut

So what does "Money Can’t Buy You Class" singer Countess LuAnn de Lesseps think of Danielle Staub‘s musical debut?

“I heard a little bit of her song “Real Close” on Andy Cohen‘s show Watch What Happens Live,” the Real Housewives of New York City star told PEOPLE. “It was a ballad and she sounded good. I was pleasantly surprised. It softens her to sing, I think ”

The Countess stepped out recently for the premiere of Grown Ups and considered performing with her New Jersey counterpart. “Oh my God, we haven’t seen each other,” said de Lesseps, who has only met Staub once. “I don’t know how supportive she was of my song.”

Sonja Morgan, the newest New York City Housewife, hadn’t heard Staub’s duet with singer Lori Michaels but said, “I heard it’s decent . . . I’ve heard it was good.” And LuAnn’s dance track? “I love it,” Morgan said. “She’s a hoot! It’s a lot of fun. She looks amazing in the video.”

While Staub and de Lesseps are following in the footsteps of Atlanta‘s Kim Zolciak, don’t expect New Jersey‘s Caroline Manzo, who showed off a slim figure at the premiere, to jump into the recording studio.

“Should I do a country western album? Maybe hip-hop? What do you think?” she said with a laugh. “No albums.”

She does, however, support the Countess and her musical pursuits. “Whatever floats your boat,” Manzo said when asked about her song. “Whatever makes you happy. If that s something you desire to do, then do it!”