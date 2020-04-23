Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 5 Premiere Pushed to Summer Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Sophy Holland/Bravo

Bravo viewers will have to wait a little longer for the Real Housewives of Potomac‘s fifth season.

A source close to production tells PEOPLE that the latest installment of the hit franchise — which was set to premiere Sunday, May 3 — has been postponed until later this summer. Network executives are expected to make the announcement on Thursday.

The decision comes as the coronavirus pandemic has halted production on a number of reality shows across the entertainment industry, including upcoming seasons of Bravo shows like Southern Charm, Below Deck, Married to Medicine, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of Dallas, and The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Pushing back RHOP would ensure Bravo has a steady flow of new programming on Sunday nights throughout the summer. Season 2 of Married to Medicine Los Angeles, also set to premiere May 3, will remain on the schedule as planned.

Earlier this month, Bravo announced that they would be filming the season 12 reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta remotely.

“Listen, this is obviously not how we would prefer to do, it but life is not how we prefer it right now,” Andy Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio show. “We want to be in the same room, but we cannot risk the health and safety of our Housewives and our incredible crew in Georgia.”

“We need to reset the table with the ladies in Atlanta,” he continued. “If we wait for this pandemic to be over for when we all are in the same room, it’s going to delay everything. We need to move forward. We need to live in reality right now, and reality right now is if we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this virtually.”

That reunion is taping on Thursday and is expected to air across at least the following two Sundays alongside M2M LA, perhaps three.

Cohen, whose Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been filming from home, has also said that he will film Summer House‘s season 4 reunion remotely. An airdate for that has not been announced.

RHOP debuted in January 2016, the eighth installment in the Real Housewives franchise.

PEOPLE premiered the trailer for its highly anticipated fifth season back in March.

Returning stars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett are joined by new Housewife Wendy Osefo for what looks to be the franchise’s most explosive offering yet.

“Five years, boo boo, and we going strong,” Huger, 56, boasted in the clip.