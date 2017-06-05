Vicki Gunvalson Reflects on 12 Seasons of 'Good, Bad & Ugly Times' with RHOC Head Shot Collage

Bravo (2)

Her frenemies have occasionally accused Vicki Gunvalson of being two-faced, and now as the Bravo star readies for a new season, she’s offering up a dozen.

Bravo’s longest-running Housewife is celebrating the start of her 12th season on The Real Housewives of Orange County with a flashback collage of her evolving looks during the show’s run.

Gunvalson, 55, shared her official promo photos from each season in an Instagram post, remarking that a lot has changed in her life through the past 12 years and thanking fans who’ve gone through both good and bad times with her.

“Thanks to those who have stuck by me through all my crazy moments captured on camera,” she wrote. “Thank you for your love, support and patience as I endured the good, the bad and the ugly times. [Love] you.”

While we’ve seen a lot of good times go down on the show (particularly when she’s “whooping it up” at Andales in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico!), there has been some dark times throughout her tenure.

She went through a public divorce from her ex-husband Donn Gunvalson and endured considerable drama when she was dating her ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers.

During season 10, RHOC cast mates accused Ayers of faking cancer. He eventually admitted to fabricating cancer documents to make it appear that he had been a patient at cancer hospital City of Hope, while Gunvalson maintained that she wasn’t aware of his lie.

Gunvalson also experienced ridicule on the show when costar Gretchen Rossi‘s eventual fiancé Slade Smiley‘s compared her to Miss Piggy during a standup comedy routine. Ever since, Gunvalson has been upfront about her plastic surgery procedures. “I was ridiculed that I look like a certain character,” she said, referring to Smiley’s joke. “And it does hurt me. It did offend me.”

As a result, she returned to the show on the season 8 premiere with a brand-new look. “I did some cartilage reconstruction on my nose,” she said. “I had some fat injected in the upper part of my cheeks so I don’t have any more wrinkles. And I did a little chin implant.”

In the PEOPLE exclusive First Look at season 12, Gunvalson continues to struggle to rebuild her friendship with Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge after last season’s shocking accusations during their girls’ trip to Ireland. (Gunvalson spread rumors that Beador’s husband, David, was physically abusive towards Shannon in the past.)

But through all the drama to come, we see she still finds time to “whoop it up” in signature “O.G. of The O.C.” style.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to Bravo on July 10.