RHOC Alums Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge React to Death of Former Costar Jeana Keough's Ex Matt

Jeana Keough's former Real Housewives of Orange County costars are expressing their condolences following the death of her estranged husband Matt Keough. He was 64.

Jeana, who formerly starred on the hit Bravo series and is now a successful real estate agent, paid tribute to Matt on social media following news of his death. The post featured a throwback captionless photo of the former MLB pitcher in his Oakland Athletics uniform.

RHOC stars Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Jo De La Rosa all left comments on Jeana's post and offered kind words.

"Rest in peace Matt," wrote Gunvalson, who was among RHOC's original cast with Jeana, 64.

De La Rosa, also an original RHOC Housewife, commented, "I'm so incredibly sorry to hear about this. Sending love and prayer your way for your heart right now. I'm here if there's anything you need."

Judge, who joined the cast in season 2, said, "I'm so sorry for your loss. Big hugs and prayers."

Gunvalson, 58, also commented on Jeana and Matt's daughter Kara Keough Bosworth's heartfelt tribute in honor of her late father. "Kara, I am so sorry. There are no words to say, other than you are loved," she wrote.

"Oh Kara. I'm so sorry big hugs," Judge commented.

"I'm so incredibly sorry to hear about this Kara. Thinking of you guys and sending so much love your way. Here if you need anything," De La Rosa said.

Jeana said last year that she had “signed the divorce papers” following over a decade of separation from Matt. The couple share daughter Kara as well as sons Shane and Colton, all of whom were featured in the early seasons of RHOC.

Matt's death comes nearly a month after Kara's son, McCoy Casey, died during the course of his birth.

"Daddy, please take care of my son," Kara wrote in her emotional tribute. "Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now.”

In his own tribute, Shane shared that he was also comforted knowing his father would be able to be there with McCoy.

“My favorite place was always on your shoulders. It makes me smile knowing McCoy will be there with you; right there on your shoulders. It wasn’t always perfect but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he wrote. “You taught me more than you’ll ever know and I hope that I make you proud. Kick back and enjoy the eternal sunshine. Till I see you again - I love dad.”