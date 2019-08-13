Former RHOC Star Alexa Curtin Arrested 9 Days After Being Released from Jail: Report

Alexa Curtin, the daughter of The Real Housewives of Orange County alumna Lynne Curtin, has been arrested just nine days after she was released from jail for prior charges.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Alexa, 26, was arrested again on Aug. 2 in Orange County. She spent six nights behind bars and was released on Aug. 8 at 7:54 p.m. after posting $10,000 bail, the documents show.

The reality star previously spent several days in jail last month, when she was arrested for warrants relating to blowing off court hearings. She was released from the Orange County jail on July 24.

Following her July arrest, Alexa pleaded not guilty in court relating to a charge of drug possession. She paid a $65,000 bond and has been ordered to appear in court on Sept. 12.

It’s not the first time she has run into trouble with the law.

In January, Alexa was arrested for possession of Xanax and drug paraphernalia by the Irvine Police Department.

She was released from Orange County Jail the next day at 11:33 a.m., after posting bond, according to online jail records.

She was charged with two misdemeanor drug charges — possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance drug paraphernalia — on Jan. 16, a spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney’s office confirmed to PEOPLE.

Alexa was also charged with driving under the influence in April 2018, and with possession of drug paraphernalia in February, after police found items allegedly used to smoke heroin, according to The Blast.

She was previously charged with two misdemeanors — possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia — after being allegedly found with drugs in her car in June 2016.

In August, she spent four days in jail and was taken to court to enter a plea for the three separate criminal cases filed against her: for possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia, vandalism, petty theft and driving under the influence of a drug, the outlet reported.

She reportedly pled not guilty to all charges and posted a $5,000 bond.

In October, a judge issued a warrant for her arrest after she skipped a court hearing related to the three separate criminal cases — including her August arrest for drug-related warrants — according to the outlet, and her previous bond of $5,000 was forfeited.

Months earlier, Alexa filed a lawsuit accusing an Orange County sheriff’s deputy of raping her in 2014, and was eventually awarded $2.25 million.

The Bravo star also ended her marriage of six years in May, after she filed for divorce from husband Michael DeVecchio.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Alexa and DeVecchio filed a joint petition to end their marriage in Orange County on May 15. The former couple got married on Nov. 28, 2013, and separated just two years later on June 1, 2015.

They will officially be divorced on Nov. 16, 2019, the court documents state.