"I can't wait for you all to see it," Kyle Richards said

Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt to Star in Real Housewives of the North Pole Movie for Peacock

The Real Housewives franchise is getting the holiday movie treatment and heading to the North Pole!

Peacock announced on Thursday that an original film, titled The Real Housewives of the North Pole, will arrive on the streaming service later this year. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills vet Kyle Richards will star in the project alongside Breaking Bad alum Betsy Brandt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Richards, 52, expressed her excitement. "So happy to be working with this incredible actress @betsybrandt," she wrote. "I can't wait for you all to see it! 🙏🎄🎅❤️🎬."

In the upcoming film, Richards and Brandt, 48, star as Trish and Diana, a.k.a. the Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont.

"The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish and Diana, have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years," a description from Peacock reads. "But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating expose titled, Real Housewives of the North Pole."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Production on The Real Housewives of the North Pole is set to begin in Utah later this month. Ron Oliver has been tapped to direct while Tippi Dobrofsky, Neal Dobrofsky and Spyder Dobrofsky will write and help executive produce the project.

The Real Housewives of the North Pole isn't the first Real Housewives-themed project that Peacock has in development. In February, PEOPLE confirmed that a Real Housewives mashup series is underway. The show is set to feature many Housewives stars from various cities living together for a period of time.

In March, longtime Bravo host Andy Cohen celebrated the franchise's 15-year anniversary with an Instagram tribute. "#RHOC premiered 15 years ago today. When I posed for this picture a week later, I had no idea the series would change the course of pop culture - and my life - forever," Cohen, 53, captioned a throwback photo of himself at that time.