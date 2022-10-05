'RHOSLC' : Whitney Rose Confronts Alleged Childhood Abuse So 'Intense' She Suppressed Years of Memories

"A lot of my childhood I have blocked out," Whitney said during this week's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Published on October 5, 2022 10:15 PM
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose is opening up about past trauma.

During Wednesday's episode, Whitney received disturbing news during a phone call with her half-brother Will — she'd been abused as a child. But in a later conversation with husband, Justin Rose, Whitney said she had no memory of any abuse.

"I just told him how I've been doing all this therapy and healing work, and he shared with me that he's doing EMDR," she said through tears, explaining that EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing) is "a form of memory recall" therapy.

"You know how I always tell you I don't remember details of my childhood?" she continued. "Will told me that through his EMDR therapy, he remembers that I was actually abused, but I just don't remember it."

Justin comforted his wife as she continued to weep.

"A lot of my childhood I have blocked out. And as I've been on this healing journey, I have relied on other family members to help fill in the pieces because as much healing that I do, there are certain things you cannot remove from a child's brain," she then told the cameras. "All of those memories that I suppressed are all flowing through me now. And there's just so much pain. I'm feeling so much pain and so much anger. And it just feels very overwhelming to take this all on right now."

Whitney could barely speak to her husband about the matter. But she was eventually able to recall how a healer that saged their home pointed out that there were "so many demons" in her bathrooms.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Whitney Rose. Bravo

Although Whitney confirmed that her brother provided her "clarity" on why that was, she didn't disclose the reasoning. She did, however, note how "f---ed up" it was.

"Babe, I'm so sorry," Justin said in response. "This is so f---ed up."

As Justin continued to comfort her, Whitney asked him whether he still loved her. "Of course," Justin said as Whitney replied through tears, "I don't know what I would do without you."

In a confessional, Whitney then added, "I think you have to allow yourself to go through it and acknowledge it and survive it."

Whitney later joined the other Housewives on a group trip to Scottsdale, Arizona. Upon arriving early with Lisa Barlow, she began to open up to her about her costar about why she has "blocked" out a large part of her childhood, particularly between ages 8 to 17.

As Whitney struggled to talk about her trauma with her costar, Lisa shared how she also went through hard times growing up. She then said Whitney is like a "sister" to her.

"My trauma is pretty intense for me right now," Whitney said in a confessional, adding that she wasn't comfortable sharing what happened to her.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY
Chad Kirkland/Bravo

Whitney felt more comfortable disclosing her struggles once the other women arrived at the vacation home. After the group's emotional session with a shaman, she told everyone over dinner that she's "been on this healing journey for, honestly, probably a year now" because her "childhood is blocked."

"As I'm doing all this work, memories are coming up and it's been really hard," she explained. "I was in a very abusive situation that I stuffed it so deep, that I blocked all memory of it."

The episode then concluded with Whitney breaking down in tears as the group sat around her in shock. One of the other women also called Whitney "brave."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

