The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Stars Grapple with 'Perfection' and Religion in Trailer

NOTE: Please turn off your browser's ad-blocker to watch the trailer above.

The Real Housewives franchise is headed to the slopes!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the latest installment of Bravo's popular franchise: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The series will follow the exclusive social circle of Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah, as they navigate a society fueled by religion, beauty, wealth and perfection.

"Perfection is attainable," Gay says at one point.

Although Salt Lake City is the global headquarters for Mormons, not all the women follow the religion. Marks is Jewish, Cosby is Pentecostal and Barlow is "Jewish by heritage and Mormon by choice," while both Rose and Shah have left the Mormon church.

"It is a very big deal that I'm no longer Mormon," says Rose, while Shah adds that she's "converting to Islam."

Image zoom Bravo

Although each of the women is on her own spiritual journey, one thing is for sure: They are no angels.

"There's a lot of dark under the quest of perfection," says one woman.

And this seemingly tight-knit group of friends might not be as close as they think.

"There's a lot of misrepresentation of who is friends with who in this circle," says Marks, before Cosby adds, "She hates my guts."

"I don't judge you, but I don't care enough to judge you," Barlow says.

Before the premiere on Nov. 11, meet the ladies set to bring the drama to the snowy city:

Image zoom Bravo

Lisa Barlow

"Born in New York, Lisa Barlow has been living in Utah for over 20 years. As the owner of a marketing company and various tequila brands, she considers herself 'Mormon 2.0' as she is not one to adhere to all of the traditional and strict Mormon rules," reads her official bio. " Lisa attended BYU with Heather and has been best friends with Meredith for years. Married to her husband John with two children, she seemingly has it all, but struggles with her quest for perfection when her unrealistic standards start impacting her friendships."

Image zoom Bravo

Mary Cosby

"With a penchant for God, couture and only the finest champagne, Mary Cosby is a Pentecostal First Lady who inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants and more. The caveat in her taking over the family business was that she marry her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr. They have since been married for 20 years and have one teenage son together. Small but mighty and always dressed to the nines, her unconventional past has made her guarded and she quickly finds herself on shaky ground with some of the ladies."

Image zoom Bravo

Heather Gay

"A devout Mormon from birth, Heather Gay was married to Mormon royalty for 11 years, but has distanced herself from the church after her divorce. A self-proclaimed ‘good Mormon gone bad,’ she now considers herself 'Mormon-ish' as she plays by her own rules. A devoted mother to three daughters, she owns a burgeoning Med-Spa business, Beauty Lab and Laser where the ladies often frequent. As she embarks on the next chapter of her life, Heather is on a journey of self-discovery as she finds her voice and looks for love again."

Image zoom Bravo

Whitney Rose

"A descendant of 'Mormon Royalty,' Whitney Rose has been trying her best to navigate life outside of the religion for over a decade. She left the church after she fell madly in love with her boss, Justin, and the two had an affair. Within weeks, they both left their spouses to be with each other and got married when Whitney found out she was pregnant. Married for 10 years, they have two children – Bobbi and Brooks - and she owns a skin care line called Iris and Beau. Now, she is faced with parenting her father who is dealing with his own struggles and depends on her for everything. And just when it seems like society is finally beginning to accept her 10-year-marriage, scandalous rumors about her progressive relationship start to swirl."

Image zoom Bravo

Meredith Marks

"Meredith Marks is a celebrity jewelry designer with a store on Main Street in Park City. Jewish and married for over 25 years, Meredith and her husband Seth have hit a rough patch and with their kids in college, she is faced with being an empty nester for the first time in her life. An ice queen with a knack for partying, Meredith is often out on the social circle alongside Jen and Lisa, who love to buy her jewelry — even the rings off her fingers. Meredith appears to have it all but when rumors begin to swirl, she must decide if she wants to turn to her girlfriends for support or suffer in silence."

Image zoom Bravo

Jen Shah

"As a Tongan and Hawaiian growing up in Salt Lake City, Jen Shah felt like she often stuck out in her traditionally white, Mormon world. When she learned about the historical mistreatment of black people in the Mormon religion, she converted from Mormonism to Islam. A mom of two with her husband, Sharrieff, Jen is the queen of her house and her businesses as the CEO of three marketing companies. Always decked out in designer brands, Jen loves to host parties and spares no expense — it’s important to her that everyone knows she is the best host in Utah. With an extravagant personality and sharp tongue, she can go from 0 to 100 very quickly but usually comes back with apologies and love. But it’s not always fun and games for Jen with this group of women when she quickly finds herself at the center of the drama."

The Real Housewives franchise kicked off in March 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Of all of them, only RHODC and RHOM have been canceled.