The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Taglines Revealed — Meet the New Bravo Stars!

The season 1 taglines for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are here.

The latest installment of Bravo's popular Housewives franchise is set to premiere on Nov. 11. The series will follow the exclusive social circle of Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah as they navigate a society fueled by religion, beauty, wealth and perfection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Although Salt Lake City is the global headquarters for Mormons, not all the women follow the religion. Marks is Jewish, Cosby is Pentecostal and Barlow is "Jewish by heritage and Mormon by choice," while both Rose and Shah have left the Mormon church.

Image zoom Credit: Bravo

Their taglines, first revealed by E! News on Wednesday, offer a hint at what's to come for the new show.

Image zoom Jen Shah | Credit: Bravo

"In this town, I'm Queen Bee and MVP," Shah, a CEO of three marketing companies and mom of two, declares.

Shah, a Tongan and Hawaiian who converted to Islam from Mormonism, often "finds herself at the center of the drama," as her tagline suggests.

"With an extravagant personality and sharp tongue, she can go from 0 to 100 very quickly but usually comes back with apologies and love," her bio reads. "But it's not always fun and games for Jen with this group of women when she quickly finds herself at the center of the drama."

Image zoom Lisa Barlow | Credit: Bravo

"When you take cheap shots, always expect a hangover," says Barlow, the owner of a marketing company and various tequila brands.

Barlow considers herself "Mormon 2.0" because "she is not one to adhere to all of the traditional and strict Mormon rules," according to her bio. She attended Utah's Brigham Young University with fellow housewife Gay, and has been best friends with Marks for years.

Image zoom Whitney Rose | Credit: Bravo

Rose, a descendant of "Mormon royalty," says in her tagline, "This rose isn't scared to handle a little prick." Rose left the church after falling in love and having an affair with her boss, with whom she now shares two children.

The series promises to follow Rose as "scandalous rumors about her progressive relationship start to swirl."

Image zoom Meredith Marks | Credit: Bravo

Marks, who will be navigating a "rough patch" in her marriage throughout the season, says, "Jealousy is a disease, to which I say, 'Get well soon!'"

"Meredith appears to have it all, but when rumors begin to swirl, she must decide if she wants to turn to her girlfriends for support or suffer in silence," her bio teases.

Image zoom Mary Cosby | Credit: Bravo

Cosby is the only housewife to reference her religion in her tagline — "I love God, but I will read you like a scripture."

The new Bravo star has an "unconventional past," having married her late grandmother's second husband, Robert Cosby Sr., in order to take over her family's business. The pair have been married for 20 years and share a teenage son.

Image zoom Heather Gay | Credit: Bravo

The final Housewife to debut in the opening credits is Gay, who says, "Just like my pioneer ancestors, I'm trying to blaze a new trail."

Fans will see Gay, a former devout Mormon who has distanced herself from the church following her divorce, on a "journey of self-discovery" throughout the upcoming season.