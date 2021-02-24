Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Star Meredith Marks' Father Dies After Battle with Alzheimer's

The reality star revealed that her father died last week

Meredith Marks is mourning the loss of her father.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, revealed that her father died last week after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I had a difficult time last week. I lost my father," she said on her Instagram Story Tuesday. "He had suffered from Alzheimer's and dementia for the latter part of his life."

Marks said she would be donating a portion of all proceeds from sales at her jewelry company to the Alzheimer's Association of Chicago this week in honor of her father. She also announced that she has temporarily joined the personalized video app Cameo to help raise money.

Marks also shared the news on her Instagram feed, posting two photos of herself as a child with her father.

"Please join me in raising awareness for the incurable Alzheimer's disease," she wrote.

Marks' son, Brooks, showed his support for his mom, commenting two red heart emojis on the post.

Andy Cohen also sent the reality star his condolences, writing, "I am so sorry for your loss."

And her RHOSLC costars Lisa Barlow and Mary Cosby also commented on the post, saying, "I love you" with hearts.