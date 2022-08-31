'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Says She Was 'Played' by Stuart Smith as Season 3 Trailer Previews Guilty Plea

Jen Shah is giving Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers unprecedented insight on her mindset as she faced legal difficulties.

In the new trailer for the third season of the Bravo reality series, Shah proclaims, "I'm innocent!" and points the finger at her former assistant Stuart Smith for deceiving her about their business partnership in a fraudulent telemarketing scheme. Shah and Smith have both since entered guilty pleas.

"I got played by Stuart Smith," claims Shah. "I would not be in this thing at all if it wasn't for Stuart."

Bravo

Shah and Smith were both arrested in March 2021 after being accused of targeting individuals in a nationwide scheme. At the time, both Shah and Smith were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The trailer also features footage of Shah walking out of the courthouse after pleading guilty in July. She now faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison. She will be sentenced on Nov. 28.

Shah's cast mates Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose will return for season 3, joined by newcomers Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas.

In one shocking moment early in the teaser, Heather arrives at the group's tropical getaway with a mysterious black eye.

"Heather, you look like somebody clocked you," says Lisa.

"Well, maybe somebody did," Heather replies.

Heather suffers in her off-screen life, too, as she readies for the release of her memoir Bad Mormon. "It ruined any chance I had of my family being supportive," she shares.

Bravo

Lisa also finds one of her businesses at the center of a rumor as Meredith tells Whitney: "I just heard that she was doing favors to help get places to pick up Vida Tequila."

Whitney later goes even farther, saying in a group conversation that one of the other women "told me she performed sexual favors.

Lisa attempts to shut down the rumor, asking, "Are you crazy?"

Bravo

And Whitney, whose family struggles have been chronicled since season 1, shares there's more to her childhood trauma than she has previously revealed.

"I was in a very abusive situation," she says through tears.

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.