'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Says She Was 'Played' by Stuart Smith as Season 3 Trailer Previews Guilty Plea

A new season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City sees physical flare-ups, horrifying injuries and allegations of abuse

By
Published on August 31, 2022 01:25 PM
Jen Shah
Jen Shah. Photo: Chad Kirkland/Bravo/ Getty

Jen Shah is giving Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers unprecedented insight on her mindset as she faced legal difficulties.

In the new trailer for the third season of the Bravo reality series, Shah proclaims, "I'm innocent!" and points the finger at her former assistant Stuart Smith for deceiving her about their business partnership in a fraudulent telemarketing scheme. Shah and Smith have both since entered guilty pleas.

"I got played by Stuart Smith," claims Shah. "I would not be in this thing at all if it wasn't for Stuart."

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Trailer
Bravo

Shah and Smith were both arrested in March 2021 after being accused of targeting individuals in a nationwide scheme. At the time, both Shah and Smith were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The trailer also features footage of Shah walking out of the courthouse after pleading guilty in July. She now faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison. She will be sentenced on Nov. 28.

Shah's cast mates Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose will return for season 3, joined by newcomers Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas.

In one shocking moment early in the teaser, Heather arrives at the group's tropical getaway with a mysterious black eye.

"Heather, you look like somebody clocked you," says Lisa.

"Well, maybe somebody did," Heather replies.

Heather suffers in her off-screen life, too, as she readies for the release of her memoir Bad Mormon. "It ruined any chance I had of my family being supportive," she shares.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Trailer
Bravo

Lisa also finds one of her businesses at the center of a rumor as Meredith tells Whitney: "I just heard that she was doing favors to help get places to pick up Vida Tequila."

Whitney later goes even farther, saying in a group conversation that one of the other women "told me she performed sexual favors.

Lisa attempts to shut down the rumor, asking, "Are you crazy?"

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Trailer
Bravo

And Whitney, whose family struggles have been chronicled since season 1, shares there's more to her childhood trauma than she has previously revealed.

"I was in a very abusive situation," she says through tears.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Jen Shah
Jen Shah Still Filming 'RHOSLC' After Guilty Plea: 'It's a Very Big Part of Her Story,' Says Source
Jen Shah
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty to Fraud in Telemarketing Scandal
Jen and Sharrief Shah
Jen Shah's Husband Could Be Liable to Pay $9 Million Restitution, Expert Says: 'This Is Their Debt'
Jen Shah
'RHOSLC' : Jen Shah Reacts to Her Ongoing Legal Woes: 'You're Innocent Until Proven Guilty'
RHOSLC: Meredith Marks Get into Heated Exchange with Jen Shah Over Son Brooks' Sexuality
Jen Shah's 'RHOSLC' Costar Meredith Marks Calls Her 'Gutsy' for Film as She Awaits Sentencing for Fraud
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
'RHOSLC' 's Heather Gay Says She Thinks Jen Shah Deserves a 'Second Chance' amid Her Legal Drama
Jen Shah
Everything to Know About 'Real Housewives' Star Jen Shah's Fraud Case
Jen Shah
Jen Shah 'Accepts Full Responsibility' for Fraud, Agrees Not to Appeal If Sentence Is 14 Years or Less
Andy Cohen Shares His Thoughts on Jen Shah's Guilty Plea: 'I Don't Know How to Feel About This'
Andy Cohen Is 'Especially Upset' for Fraud 'Victims' After 'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Enters Guilty Plea
Jen and Sharrief Shah
Who Is Jen Shah's Husband? All About Sharrieff Shah
Jen Shah
'RHOSLC' : Homeland Security Searches for Jen Shah as the Ladies Prepare for Vail Getaway
Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah
'RHOSLC' 's Lisa Barlow Says She 'Never Questioned' Jen Shah's Business Before Her Arrest
Jen Shah
'RHOSLC' : Jen Shah Reacts to Marketing Scam Accusations Against Her: It's 'Surreal'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY
Andy Cohen Grills Jen Shah About Her Ongoing Legal Troubles in 'RHOSLC' Reunion Trailer
Jen Shah
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Says Legal Woes Left Her and Her Husband 'Closer Than Ever,' Maintains Innocence
jen shah
'The Housewife & the Shah Shocker' : Victims of Jen Shah's Alleged Marketing Scam Speak Out