Entertainment TV 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' : Jen Shah Is 'Fighting for My Life' in Season 3 Taglines Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Heather Gay deliver their season 3 taglines in PEOPLE's exclusive First Look at the new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City opening credits By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 4, 2022 12:15 PM Share Tweet Pin Email The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 taglines are here! PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look at the new opening credits for the returning Bravo favorite. And while it may be chilly in the Utah destination, the Salt Lake City Housewives sure are coming in hot! Returning Housewives Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Heather Gay don't hold back with their third set of taglines. The credits kick off with a bang, too, thanks to Shah. Last season, in reference to her arrest on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering, Shah boasted that "the only thing [she was] guilty of is being Shah-mazing." But after actually pleading guilty in July, the Salt Lake City Housewife has a different take. "I'm fighting for my life, not your approval," Shah, 49, says as footage of her celebrating with champagne plays. RHOSLC's Jen Shah Says Leaving Family for Prison 'Would Literally Kill Me' Ahead of Guilty Plea Rose, meanwhile, makes a reference to her decision to formally remove herself from the Mormon church — something that she she explored in last week's premiere. "I'm more of a free spirit, without the Holy Spirit," the 36-year-old says. RHOSLC's Meredith Marks 'Shocked' by Jen Shah's Guilty Plea but Says 'It's Not My Job to Sentence Her' As for Barlow, 47, and Marks, 50, the drama surrounding their ongoing friendship fallout appears to be the focus of their taglines. "I'll always have your back, if you stop stabbing me in mine," says Barlow, while Marks quips, "When I take a shot, I always hit my Mark." And then there's Gay. Finishing the taglines, the 40-year-old Housewife gives a subtle callout to her book, Bad Mormon, released back in February. "I may be a bad Mormon, but I'm always good time," she says. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9 pm. ET on Bravo.