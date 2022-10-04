'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' : Jen Shah Is 'Fighting for My Life' in Season 3 Taglines

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 taglines are here!

PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look at the new opening credits for the returning Bravo favorite. And while it may be chilly in the Utah destination, the Salt Lake City Housewives sure are coming in hot!

Returning Housewives Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Heather Gay don't hold back with their third set of taglines.

The credits kick off with a bang, too, thanks to Shah. Last season, in reference to her arrest on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering, Shah boasted that "the only thing [she was] guilty of is being Shah-mazing." But after actually pleading guilty in July, the Salt Lake City Housewife has a different take.

"I'm fighting for my life, not your approval," Shah, 49, says as footage of her celebrating with champagne plays.

Rose, meanwhile, makes a reference to her decision to formally remove herself from the Mormon church — something that she she explored in last week's premiere. "I'm more of a free spirit, without the Holy Spirit," the 36-year-old says.

As for Barlow, 47, and Marks, 50, the drama surrounding their ongoing friendship fallout appears to be the focus of their taglines.

"I'll always have your back, if you stop stabbing me in mine," says Barlow, while Marks quips, "When I take a shot, I always hit my Mark."

And then there's Gay. Finishing the taglines, the 40-year-old Housewife gives a subtle callout to her book, Bad Mormon, released back in February.

"I may be a bad Mormon, but I'm always good time," she says.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9 pm. ET on Bravo.