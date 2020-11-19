Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks Reveals She Secretly Separated from Her Husband

On Wednesday night's episode, Meredith Marks said there wasn't "one thing" that triggered the couple's decision to separate

Meredith Marks is opening up about her marriage.

On Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the Bravo star revealed that she and her husband Seth had separated after over 25 years of marriage.

"Seth and I have been together for a really long time," she said. "We met when we were 23, got married at 24 and had a baby at 25. It was just a tornado that came through and that was it. I was young but head-over-heels in love, so I went for it."

While out for dinner together, Meredith and Seth discussed the evolution of their relationship — and where things stood.

"Who have you told that we are separated?" Seth asked. "Do all your friends know we are separated?"

Much to his shock, Meredith said she hadn't told any of her friends about the separation. "It's not like I'm running around talking about this to everyone," she said. "I prefer they don't discuss it."

Image zoom Meredith Marks | Credit: Bravo

Meredith said there wasn't "one thing" that triggered their decision to separate, explaining that the two simply grew apart over time.

"Over the years, it just broke down," she said. "We moved many times. We kind of were uprooted — I was trying to start my company, he was running his business, we had the three kids. There was just no communication and hostility built, and built and built, and we just got so totally overwhelmed that we just were completely disconnected."

During the dinner, Seth accused Meredith of "hiding" parts of her life when she refused to let him look at her phone, while he claimed he had been "so transparent."

"I would like for you to read my phone, only because it makes me think that you care," he said.

"I do care," she replied before changing the subject.

But while the two were on good terms, both Meredith and Seth admitted that they were struggling to navigate the next steps of their relationship.

"This is hard stuff," said Seth. "I'd like to have a life partner and a soulmate to share everything with. I hate being separated."