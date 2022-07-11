RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty to Fraud and Money Laundering Charges

Jen Shah was previously arrested in March 2021 for her involvement in a nationwide telemarketing scheme and pleaded not guilty the following month

Jen Shah is pleading guilty in her controversial telemarketing scheme scandal.

Per a Twitter thread from Inner City Press' Matthew Russell Lee, the 48-year-old reality star told Judge Sidney H. Stein she had committed "Wire fraud, offering services with little to no value."

She continued, "We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry."

Judge Stein then asked the reasoning for these things being purchased, Shah explained she had offered "misrepresentations, regarding the value of the product or service, of which it had little to none."

"Did you know it was wrong and illegal?" asked Judge Stein, to which Shah responded, "Yes, your Honor."

A representative for Shah did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Entering the guilty plea means Shah will not stand trial. She was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. She faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison.

Shah was arrested in March 2021 alongside her assistant, Stuart Smith, for allegedly targeting individuals in a nationwide scheme. At the time, both Shah and Smith, 43, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

"Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on 'reality' television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah's 'first assistant,' allegedly generated and sold 'lead lists' of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss previously said in a press release. "In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims' money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes."

Shah and Smith initially pleaded not guilty in April. But her assistant changed his plea to guilty that November. He was later denied a reduced sentence after previously receiving 72 months in prison and five years of supervised release, per Fox News.

Shah, on the other hand, had maintained her innocence until Monday's court hearing. Her legal team even attempted to get the charges dismissed in August 2021, but a judge denied the request.

"I think what people don't understand is, here in America, you're innocent until proven guilty. I'm innocent," she said in September 2021 on Bravo's Spilling Iced Tea Instagram Live. "And I believe that this is not just my test, this is everybody's test close to me and in my corner."

"How are my closest people around me going to respond, how are they going to show up or not show up?" she added.

Shah's ties to the scandal became a major storyline in RHOSLC's second season last year. It also became the subject of a Hulu documentary, titled The Housewife & the Shah Shocker.

Shah is an original cast member of RHOSLC, which premiered on Bravo in November 2020.