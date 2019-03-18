'Karma Is a B—, Honey!' The Real Housewives of Potomac Gets Heated in Fiery Season 4 Trailer

Another year, another set of explosive allegations swarming among the ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

PEOPLE has the exclusive trailer showing all the drama going down when the Bravo show returns for season 4 later this spring.

Housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett are all back for another round of fun in front of the cameras, joined this year by O.G. Potomac Housewife Katie Rost — who returns in the Friend of the Housewives role.

Of course, life in Maryland’s most affluent neighborhood isn’t all cherry blossoms.

Driving a chunk of the drama are the sexual assault claims against Ashley’s husband Michael Darby, which made headlines back in September when a Bravo cameraman accused Michael of “grabbing and groping” his butt while filming.

Both Ashley and Michael denied the alleged incident ever took place, and the Montgomery County State Attorney’s office dropped the charges of felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct against Michael in October. But the Potomac Housewives still appear to think he’s guilty.

“Michael likes big butts, I cannot lie,” Bryant quips in the trailer.

“Karma is a bitch, honey,” Huger tells Ashley, after implying that Michael might be going to jail. “Clankity clank. The bar of soap? You might want to help your husband.”

Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and Candice Dillard Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Dillard also seems to disagree with Ashley’s assertion that “it did not happen.” In one of the trailer’s most heated scenes, she and Ashley get into an massive fight.

“You lying,” Dillard says, holding a knife Ashley’s way. “You putting out bulls—!”

“You better get that f–ing knife out of my m———— face,” Ashley says back.

That’s not the only reason people are talking about Ashley and Michael. The couple — who separated for six months between the show’s second and third season, amid a handful of arguments surrounding the running of their restaurant, Oz — are working to start a family after a miscarriage.

Not everyone thinks that’s a good idea. First, Samuels suggests the couple have a “completely open” marriage, then Dillard says Darby is “drinking like she is thirsty,” and then Bryant claims Ashley is “unhappy because Michael doesn’t really love you.”

“You are broken,” Huger says, adding, “Her life is a mess!”

Michael and Ashley Darby Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

The Darbys — who announced in February that they are expecting their first child — aren’t the only ones in the hot seat.

Though Samuels is pregnant (she welcomed her son Chase in November), she’s still fighting with Bryant, and appears to have found a new foe with Dillard.

“I’ll drag you, pregnancy and all,” Samuels yells at Dillard.

“Oh you’re going to drag me now?” Dillard asks.

Chris Bassett and Candiace Dillard Abby Jiu Photography

If Dillard looks stressed, it’s because she’s counting down the days to her August wedding to now-husband Chris Bassett. It doesn’t seem to be smooth sailing getting there, with Dilliard’s mother Dorothy throwing a few bumps in the road to make sure her opinion is heard. “I’m not going to be painted as the villain, but she’s living my house,” Dorothy says, before Dillard shoots back, “My wedding is my wedding. It’s mine!”

Things are going little bit better with Robyn and her ex-husband Juan Dixon, who appear to be having sex again “like bunny rabbits.” Does that mean they’re ready to make things official? Robyn asks the same question. “At this point it’s like, what do we want?” she wonders.

Bryant has an opinion on that. She appears to tell Robyn in the trailer she’s “looking stupid,’ a comment Robyn doesn’t seem to like. “You’re an insensitive ass bitch,” she says in the trailer.

Huger is still mourning the loss of her two parents while working on the launch of her perfume bottle, while Bryant is focusing on mending old friendships — including one with Rost — before her book launch.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 4 premieres May 5 (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo. Starting May 19, the series moves to its permanent timeslot at 8 p.m. ET.