The Real Housewives of Potomac will be back on Bravo screens this May, and PEOPLE has the exclusive look at all the drama going down in the affluent Maryland town.

In the first trailer for the show’s highly anticipated fifth season, returning stars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett are joined by new Housewife Wendy Osefo for what looks to be the franchise’s most explosive offering yet.

“Five years, boo boo, and we going strong,” Huger, 56, boasts in the clip.

That might just be an understatement. Sandwiched between the trailer’s beginning and end is the first footage of the reported altercation between Samuels and Dillard Bassett that led to a bitter legal battle between the two.

In November, both Samuels, 36, and Dillard Bassett, 33, accused the other of second-degree assault stemming from the October incident, with each filing complaints directly with the District Court of Montgomery County. Charges against both were eventually dismissed by the Office of the State’s Attorney.

While their court case may be over, the fight between the two looks brutal.

What begins as a verbal dispute quickly turns physical, to the screams of onlookers. Overhead footage later shows a producer trying to hold Samuels back even after the fight’s conclusion. “Get off of me, get off of me!” she screams.

It also appears to leave the entire cast divided. “I never thought as black women we would be right here, but we are,” Huger says, pleading with Samuels. “It’s not something you can brush under the rug, but you’ve got to address this!”

“We’ve been able to hold ourselves above the stereotype, and in 5 minutes, she took it away,” says Bryant, 49, later telling Samuels, “I by no means want to be near you.”

Samuels then responds through tears, “Then maybe I don’t need to be a part of this anymore.”

Image zoom Wendy Osefo, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Basset, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and Monique Samuels Sophy Holland/Bravo

Aside from the conflict with one another, the Potomac Housewives all have plenty going on in their home front.

Gizelle is back together with her ex-husband, pastor Jamal Bryant; the two rekindled their romance after 10 years apart (they were married from 2002 to 2009, but famously split after Jamal had an affair). And though they’re doing strong, their daughters — Grace, 14, and 13-year-old twins Angel and Adore — might not exactly be ready to accept their coupling.

“Are you annoyed with me and your dad?” Gizelle asks one of her daughters, who quickly affirms, “Yeah.”

Also back together are Robyn and Juan Dixon, though their two sons seem to be more on board. The pair — who divorced in 2012 — officially got engaged again in December. They may be headed back to their “I dos,” but Juan is sure to point out that married life wasn’t exactly bliss the first time around.

“Don’t act like our marriage was awesome,” he tells Robyn.

Karen and her husband, Ray Huger, know a little something about that. Their 23-year marriage may be on rocky grounds, with Ray admitting to Karen that “over time, things change,” after asked if he’s still in love with her.

“I’m done,” Karen says, telling her friends later, “We’ve been together 25 years. I should have left… in a f—ing heartbeat.”

Image zoom Wendy Osefo Sophy Holland/Bravo

Meanwhile, Ashley Darby and her husband Michael Darby come up in another bump in their marriage, after she admits that she “doesn’t have the sex drive that I used to have” after the birth of their new baby, Dean.

Things get worse when Michael is caught out on a wild night with strippers.

“We ended up going back to a hotel,” he admits to a shocked Ashley.

As for Candiace, she and husband Chris Bassett celebrate their first year of marriage and contemplate adding a baby to the equation.

They might be careful, though. With three kids at home, motherhood is taking its toll on Monique — who tells husband Chris Samuels, “It would be nice if some of the pressure’s taken off of me.”

Then there’s the addition of Osefo, a Nigerian-American professor, political analyst, entrepreneur, and married mother of three kids who is full of sass and ready to make her mark in Potomac.

“Bye Wendy,” Ashley quips at one point, before Osefo claps back, “Dr. Wendy, address me correctly!”

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 premieres Sunday, May 3 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.