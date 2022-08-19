'RHOP' 's Robyn and Juan Dixon Obtain Marriage License Nearly 3 Years After Second Engagement

Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon appear to be officially heading down the aisle again!

The Real Housewives of Potomac star and the former NBA player, both 43, obtained a marriage license on Thursday afternoon, the Howard County Clerk's Office in Maryland confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively.

It's not known when the couple will be saying "I do." According to Clerk's Office policy, couples with a marriage license must wait at least two days after applying for the license to get married — meaning the Dixons' nuptials could be as soon as this Saturday.

That said, the certificate doesn't expire until February, so they'll have some time should they be planning a fall or winter wedding.

This marriage will be the second for Robyn and Juan, who were high school sweethearts. They first married in 2015 and welcomed two sons — Corey, 14, and Carter, 12½ — before divorcing in 2012.

The pair famously continued to live together and even share a bed for the sake of their family, cameras capturing their unique relationship in the first season of RHOP, which premiered in January 2016.

"My kids, they didn't even realize we were divorced," Robyn recalled in a video for Bravo's The Daily Dish. "They didn't know we had gone through a rough time! They found out a lot of stuff about our relationship and our family from the show, because their friends are telling them. So then they come and tell us, 'So why this? Why that?' So I'd have to tell them, 'We're good, aren't we? We're good! Don't worry about that.' "

"I would find my cast mates or the fans were more judgmental about my situation than us," she added. "It's like, we understood it! It's not for everyone to understand, but it's life for us."

Slowly, over the years, the pair rebuilt their bond, with Robyn revealing during season 4 that their relationship had turned a corner and they were "[doing it] like bunny rabbits."

Turns out, the backlash their unique relationship received from outside viewers only bonded them more. "The negativity from the show actually pushed us together," Robyn said. "It's like, you want to have each other's back and you want to speak up for that person. When you see how cold the world is out there, you're like, 'Let me be with the one that I know has my back regardless.' "

Juan eventually popped the question in December 2019, during a holiday-themed wrap party for season 5 of the Bravo reality show.

"Sweeter the second time around! Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, rooted and prayed for Juan and I," Robyn wrote on Instagram after the happy occasion. "We truly appreciate all of the love and congratulatory wishes as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux."

For their second engagement, Juan — who is the current head basketball coach for Coppin State University in Baltimore — gifting Robyn an oversized ring by jeweler Nicole Rose Kopelman. The non-traditional ring features an emerald cut pink morganite center with a double diamond halo surrounding the rose-tinted rock.

"An untraditional relationship calls for a non-traditional ring!" Robyn explained on Instagram. "I told a little birdie that if Juan ever proposed, I didn't want a diamond ring…that didn't work out too well the first time, lol. I fell in love with the pink morganite stone because I wanted something with significance and meaning. Morganite represents unconditional love — something that our relationship exhibits and has relied upon."

Since then, Robyn has been slow to schedule her walk down the aisle, revealing in season 6 that she had postponed plans for a second wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She and Juan also put their money into building their dream home, where they moved last August.

Looking back at it all to The Daily Dish in April, Robyn said that divorce ultimately saved her and Juan's marriage. "I really think that happened for us," she said. "If we were still married, I would absolutely hate him."

Viewers will have to wait and see whether her wedding makes it to television. The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 is expected to premiere this fall.