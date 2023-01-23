Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon Are Married Again! 'RHOP' to Air Surprise Wedding in Season 7 Finale

Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon are officially married again!

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 43, and the former NBA player, 44 — who share sons Corey, 14, and Carter, 13 — have tied the knot for a second time, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Three sources confirm their happy news is revealed in the upcoming finale episode RHOP's seventh season, which will feature footage of the Dixons' big day, which was taped after the show wrapped and did not include Robyn's fellow Potomac Housewives.

According to insiders, Robyn will open up more about the intimate nuptials at the reunion special, which was taped last Thursday.

Representatives for Bravo and the Dixons had no comment.

Back in August 2020, PEOPLE confirmed the Dixons had obtained a marriage license at the Howard County Clerk's Office in Maryland. They had until February to say "I do," per the county clerk said.

Their wedding was a hot topic this season on RHOP, with Robyn telling costars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Mia Thornton, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Friends of the franchise Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Jacqueline Blake during a recent trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico, that she was planning to get wed away from the gaze of reality TV cameras.

"I don't even know if I want a wedding. I don't know if I need one — like, a traditional wedding," she said, explaining instead that she wanted to have a private ceremony with just her, Juan and the kids. "I'm going to keep it super simple.... It'll just the four of us. We're not telling anyone."

"It's literally just ceremony and that's it. We don't need no cake, no reception — nothing," she later told her assistant, adding in confessional, "The thought of an actual wedding and all the pomp and circumstances that come with it, that doesn't excite me. It just feels more special to do it privately, without worrying about everyone else and how they perceive it."

Robyn previously said she and Juan planned on getting married in July 2022 when they were in Jamaica for her brother's wedding, but sources tell PEOPLE that never happened.

It's also unclear if they signed a prenuptial agreement. RHOP viewers saw Robyn pushing for Juan to sign one — with an "infidelity clause" and everything — in earlier episodes this season. It was only when Juan agreed to hammer one out with her that Robyn said she felt ready to proceed down the aisle, the mother of two noting that a weight had been lifted off her chest.

"Now I just wanna start planning our wedding," she said on the show. "Like, I can't wait. I'm excited."

Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon. Getty

Robyn and Juan were high school sweethearts who first married in 2005 before divorcing in 2012.

The pair famously continued to live together and even share a bed for the sake of their family, cameras capturing their unique relationship in the first season of RHOP, which premiered in January 2016.

"My kids, they didn't even realize we were divorced," Robyn recalled in a video for Bravo's The Daily Dish. "They didn't know we had gone through a rough time! They found out a lot of stuff about our relationship and our family from the show, because their friends are telling them. So then they come and tell us, 'So why this? Why that?' So I'd have to tell them, 'We're good, aren't we? We're good! Don't worry about that.' "

"I would find my cast mates or the fans were more judgmental about my situation than us," she added. "It's like, we understood it! It's not for everyone to understand, but it's life for us."

The pair slowly rebuilt their bond over the years, with Robyn revealing during season 4 that their relationship had turned a corner and they were "[doing it] like bunny rabbits."

Robyn Dixon. Bravo

Being on reality TV — and facing strife, including their well-documented financial issues — also helped bond them.

"I will be honest, if Juan and I were not broke and honestly if we weren't on the show, we probably would not be together today," Robyn told PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 in October. "I say that because having to come together when you're financially struggling and having to support one another for the sake of your kids, it was more so we wanted each other to get to a better place because we have children."

"If we had divorced and been in a great place financially, he would have been off, I don't know, [in] California, living his life," Robyn added. "I'd be off in New York living my life. We would not have been forced to come together to try to make things work. ... [But] going through those financial struggles and living together and supporting each other and watching each other get better and grow and establish careers, that actually helped bring us back together."

The backlash their unique relationship received from outside viewers also brought them closer together.

"Being on the show, especially early on, we faced so much criticism and critique and it was just so much outside noise, negativity. There's people not understanding who we are and why we do what we do that it made us kind of bond together even more," Robyn recalled "We realized that we had to have each other's back even more, so it's kind of funny how things have evolved in life, but it's really kind of what I believe."

Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon. Robyn Dixon/Instagram

Juan eventually popped the question in December 2019 during a holiday-themed wrap party for season 5 of the Bravo reality show.

"Sweeter the second time around! Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, rooted and prayed for Juan and I," Robyn wrote on Instagram after the occasion. "We truly appreciate all of the love and congratulatory wishes as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux."

For their second engagement, Juan — who is the current head basketball coach for Coppin State University in Baltimore — gifted Robyn an oversized ring by jeweler Nicole Rose Kopelman. The non-traditional ring features an emerald cut pink morganite center with a double diamond halo surrounding the rose-tinted rock.

"An untraditional relationship calls for a non-traditional ring!" Robyn explained on Instagram. "I told a little birdie that if Juan ever proposed, I didn't want a diamond ring…that didn't work out too well the first time, lol. I fell in love with the pink morganite stone because I wanted something with significance and meaning. Morganite represents unconditional love — something that our relationship exhibits and has relied upon."

Robyn Dixon’s engagement ring. Robyn Dixon/Instagram

As for why Robyn and Juan waited nearly two years to get married, she previously has said that she postponed plans for a first wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic

She and Juan also put their money into building their dream home, which they moved into in August 2021.

Looking back, Robyn told The Daily Dish in April 2022 that divorce ultimately saved her and Juan's marriage. "I really think that happened for us," she said. "If we were still married, I would absolutely hate him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.