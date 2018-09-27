Real Housewives of Potomac's Michael Darby Charged with Sexually Assaulting Crew Member: Report

Real Housewives of Potomac star Michael Darby has reportedly been charged with sexual assault.

According to TMZ, the reality TV star, who is married to Ashley Darby, allegedly grabbed and groped a cameraman on Sept. 1 while filming an episode of the show. He has been charged with felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct, according to the site.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Montgomery County Police Office. Bravo did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Orville Palmer, the cameraman who is alleging the assault, claims Darby gave him “a flirtatious look” after the grope, according to TMZ. Orville says he instructed Darby to stop, and then told his supervisor.

Darby has reportedly been charged with felony assault as well as misdemeanor improper sexual contact, and the maximum punishment is 11 years in prison.

This isn’t the first time Darby has allegedly engaged in such behavior.

In a season 1 episode of RHOP, costar Gizelle Bryant raised her concerns to Darby’s wife, Ashley, after she said she saw Darby touch the butt of another man.

“I need to ask you ladies, I’m on the dance floor and your husband is squeezing Andrew’s butt,” Bryant said to Ashley.

“Ya’ll, it’s a joke,” Ashley responded.

“Most men don’t like other men who are not gay squeezing their butts,” Bryant said.

“Maybe Robyn [Dixon] and Gizelle should be worried about the men in their lives, or lack their of, and leave Michael and me alone,” Ashley said to the camera.

“So you’re not disturbed that Michael was groping another man’s butt?” Dixon asked.

“My man has sex with me, he loves me and he gives it to me good,” Ashley responded. “So quite frankly, whatever he does in joking manners is not a reflection of my man’s sexuality. You’re reading into it so far.”