Real Housewives of Potomac Star Katie Rost Is Engaged — See Her Unique Heirloom Ring!

Katie Rost is officially off the market!

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 39, announced on Instagram on Friday that her boyfriend Jesse had popped the question after dating for five months.

To share the exciting news, Rost posted a close-up photo of her unique engagement ring, which featured a navy stone in the center surrounded by two small diamonds on a gold band.

According to Rost, the ring was particularly meaningful, as it had been in Jesse’s family for generations and even got the seal of approval from his mother.

“An heirloom ring, and I said yes. We are engaged!” she captioned the photo of her new bling. “Jesse’s mom loves this ring. I am proud to wear it.”

Though Rost and Jesse officially started dating at the end of February, they first appeared in a photo together on the RHOP star’s Instagram on March 29.

In the shot, the pair matched in sunglasses, ball caps and sweatshirts as they sat on what appears to be a gold cart while Rost wrapped her arm around her man’s shoulder.

“Isn’t it weird how you start to look like the person you spend all your time with?” she captioned the snapshot.

Since then, Jesse has been featured all over Rost’s Instagram, with their most recent post coming on Thursday as they attended a garden party on Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles.

This past week, Jesse and Rost also celebrated their five-month anniversary with an outing at Rocco’s in West Hollywood.

“We are 5 months strong, happy anniversary! #katierost#TheKatieFactor #RHOP,” the star lovingly wrote on Wednesday, beneath their selfie together.

News of the couple’s engagement comes a few months after Rost announced she was pregnant with her fourth child in November 2018. She later revealed she had lost the baby in February.

At the time, Rost did not comment on who was the father, but she often shared romantic photos of herself with a man named Jacob. The pair, however, eventually broke up and Rost moved on to a new start with Jesse.

The RHOP star was previously married to James Orsini, whom she divorced in 2016. The former couple share three children together — son, James Rocco, and twin daughters, Renee and Kathryn.