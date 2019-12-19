Real Housewives of Potomac Star Katie Rost Calls Off Engagement Nearly 5 Months After Proposal

Katie Rost’s engagement has come to an end.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 39, confirmed on Thursday that she and her fiancé, Jesse, have split.

“I honestly don’t know a good way to call off an engagement,” Rost wrote on Instagram.

“But page six did it for me. I feel nervous about posting this, but screw it, maybe it will make questions at holiday parties easier. So, there it is in an article for me, breaking it all down. #lchaim,” she said.

The reality star opened up about the breakup to Page Six, revealing to the outlet, “We’re broken up.”

“It wasn’t anything too overly dramatic — it was more so like a car running out of gas,” she said.

She told the publication that she and Jesse, 37, had a discussion before Thanksgiving about the future. “He wanted certain things right away, and I was just, like, I have so many other things that I need to focus on, and so I need to pause,” she said.

Rost, who shares three children — son, James Rocco, and twin daughters, Renee and Kathryn — with ex-husband James Orsini, said Jesse was interested in having children with her, but she wasn’t on the same page.

“I can’t do that again, so I needed to just wait,” she told Page Six. “I just don’t know if I want to go into straight-up wife mode right now.”

Despite the split, Rost said the former couple is still on good terms.

“He does speak to me through my mom,” she said about Jesse, who “didn’t want me to leave,” Rost claimed. “He’ll send her a message and is like, ‘How’s Katie doing?’ She kind of gives him updates. I feel like if we were to talk, we’d end up right back together.”

The Bravo personality announced at the end of July that she was engaged.

To share the exciting news, Rost posted a close-up photo of her unique engagement ring, which featured a navy stone in the center surrounded by two small diamonds on a gold band.

According to Rost, the ring was particularly meaningful, as it had been in Jesse’s family for generations and even got the seal of approval from his mother.

“An heirloom ring, and I said yes. We are engaged!” she captioned the photo of her bling. “Jesse’s mom loves this ring. I am proud to wear it.”

Though Rost and Jesse officially started dating at the end of February, they first appeared in a photo together on the RHOP star’s Instagram on March 29. He popped the question after dating for five months.