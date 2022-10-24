Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on what's going on between her Real Housewives of Potomac costar Ashley Darby and Summer House star Luke Gulbranson.

Darby, 34, and Gulbranson, 38, sparked romance rumors earlier this month at BravoCon 2022 when they spent some quality time together over the weekend. Bryant, 52, has since been asked about her thoughts on the matter during an appearance on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live — and she ultimately gave the pair her stamp of approval.

"I like it," Bryant said on Sunday. "I had known about Luke because of [my Bravo Chat Room costar] Hannah — Hannah Berner. Yeah, they had a moment."

But Bryant revealed that she had a chat with Gulbranson about his intentions with her castmate. "I sat him down and I was like, 'You better not mess with my girl. Treat her right,'" she recalled.

Robin Platzer/Twin Images; Robin Platzer/Twin Images; Robin Platzer/Twin Images

Ahead of her first meetup with Gulbranson, Darby revealed on Watch What Happens Live that a fan suggested she "hook up" with the Winter House star. The mother of two admitted that Gulbranson was "hot," and host Andy Cohen offered to connect them since the pair had never met.

Gulbranson revealed to PEOPLE that he had a "nice" first meeting with Darby.

"We had a nice chat, and I look forward to chatting more throughout the weekend," Gulbranson said, to which his costar Andrea Denver added, "Can I say something? They looked like two high school lovers."

BravoTV/Instagram

Addressing their time together during RHOP's BravoCon panel, Darby said it was "good" and that she's "having a really fun time." She also blushed while opening up about how they were spotted holding hands.

"We actually went to the Bravo After Dark party," she revealed. "Turns out we have a lot of common interests. We both like horseback riding and hiking and all that crunchy s---. A girl doesn't kiss and tell. Can I plead the Fifth?"

Darby is currently in the middle of divorcing her husband Michael Darby. The former couple — who share sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 13 months — had been married for almost eight years.

"People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences," she told Bravo's Daily Dish at the time. "Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways."

When it comes to dating post-split, the Bravolebrity recently said she's taking things "slow" for now.

"When I was dating before Michael, there was no online dating — the whole landscape looked so different and honestly it's petrifying now," she told E! News. "The stories I hear and all these wolves in sheeps' clothing. I'm definitely going very, very snail-paced slow. I'm a little scared."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.