'RHOP' 's Candiace Dillard-Bassett on Her 2018 Wedding: 'Midnight Fries, Sliders and My Shoes Came Off'

Four years after Candiace Dillard-Bassett tied the knot with husband Chris Bassett, The Real Housewives of Potomac star still remembers her special day like it was yesterday.

"My favorite memory was probably at the end when they brought out the midnight snack fries and sliders and my shoes came off," Dillard-Bassett tells PEOPLE. "I was so ashamed because I never take my shoes off. But I had been dancing so much they had to come off!"

The Bravo TV personality, 35, and her restaurateur husband, 44, exchanged vows at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., in August 2018. Their big day — and its theme of "cosmopolitan sophistication with a touch of Southern class" — was attended by 260 guests, including a few of Dillard's RHOP costars.

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

Another memorable part of the evening came when the bride took to the dance floor at their reception.

"I performed for Chris, and he was not expecting that," says Dillard-Bassett, who made her international concert debut in November at the SLS Baha Mar in The Bahamas. "So to see him sitting in the chair and blushing and all his guys were patting him on the back, that was a moment."

The triple threat, who performs simply under the moniker Candiace, has been working toward a career in music ever since she first started showcasing her vocals on season 3 of RHOP.

"I've always, in my mind, been an artist. In my heart, I've always been a performer and I wanted that to translate to the Bravo audience, but also just to lovers of music, lovers of artistry and lovers of all things this space," she told PEOPLE in September. "So I've tried to be very intentional about how I roll out my music, how I roll out my music videos, how I present myself as an artist such that I'm presenting myself in a way that surpasses just being in the Housewife space."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

This is the first marriage for Dillard-Bassett, a former Miss United States, and the second for Bassett, who has three children from two previous relationships.

The pair met while working at a restaurant together in D.C., where he was the manager and she a server. Bassett proposed in May 2017, surprising Dillard with all their friends and family.

"It was crazy," she said on the show. "To have everyone that I loved there was amazing. It was really special to me that he cared enough to execute my dream."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.