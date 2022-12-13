'RHOP' 's Candiace Dillard-Bassett on Her 2018 Wedding: 'Midnight Fries, Sliders and My Shoes Came Off'

The Real Housewives of Potomac star and her restaurateur husband exchanged vows with at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. in August 2018

By Emily Strohm
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 06:13 PM
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Pictured: (l-r) Candiace Dillard, Chris Bassett -- (Photo by: Paul Morigi/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Photo: Paul Morigi/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Four years after Candiace Dillard-Bassett tied the knot with husband Chris Bassett, The Real Housewives of Potomac star still remembers her special day like it was yesterday.

"My favorite memory was probably at the end when they brought out the midnight snack fries and sliders and my shoes came off," Dillard-Bassett tells PEOPLE. "I was so ashamed because I never take my shoes off. But I had been dancing so much they had to come off!"

The Bravo TV personality, 35, and her restaurateur husband, 44, exchanged vows at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., in August 2018. Their big day — and its theme of "cosmopolitan sophistication with a touch of Southern class" — was attended by 260 guests, including a few of Dillard's RHOP costars.

BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Cocktail Party at the Manhattan Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chris Bassett, Candiace Dillard -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)
Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

Another memorable part of the evening came when the bride took to the dance floor at their reception.

"I performed for Chris, and he was not expecting that," says Dillard-Bassett, who made her international concert debut in November at the SLS Baha Mar in The Bahamas. "So to see him sitting in the chair and blushing and all his guys were patting him on the back, that was a moment."

The triple threat, who performs simply under the moniker Candiace, has been working toward a career in music ever since she first started showcasing her vocals on season 3 of RHOP.

"I've always, in my mind, been an artist. In my heart, I've always been a performer and I wanted that to translate to the Bravo audience, but also just to lovers of music, lovers of artistry and lovers of all things this space," she told PEOPLE in September. "So I've tried to be very intentional about how I roll out my music, how I roll out my music videos, how I present myself as an artist such that I'm presenting myself in a way that surpasses just being in the Housewife space."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: Candiace Dillard
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

This is the first marriage for Dillard-Bassett, a former Miss United States, and the second for Bassett, who has three children from two previous relationships.

The pair met while working at a restaurant together in D.C., where he was the manager and she a server. Bassett proposed in May 2017, surprising Dillard with all their friends and family.

"It was crazy," she said on the show. "To have everyone that I loved there was amazing. It was really special to me that he cared enough to execute my dream."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Candiace Dillard Bassett
Candiace Dillard-Bassett Makes Her International Concert Debut: 'My Dreams Have Come True'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Candiace Dillard-Bassett -- (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty Images)
Candiace Dillard-Bassett Reflects on 'Uphill Battle' to Becoming More Than a 'Housewives Singer'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Pictured: (l-r) Chris Bassett, Candiace Dillard Bassett -- (Photo by: Shannon Finney/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Candiace Dillard-Bassett Says 'RHOP' Rumors About Husband Chris Bassett 'Tested Me as a Wife'
Candiace Dillard Bassett
Candiace Dillard-Bassett Reveals Plans to Record a Christmas Album: 'Let's Deck These Halls!'
Candiace Dillard-Bassett Reveals the Best Advice Rapper Trina Gave Her After Their Collaboration: 'She's Everything'
Candiace Dillard-Bassett Reveals the Advice Rapper Trina Gave Her for 'Dealing with the Haters'
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 08: TV personality Candiace Dillard Bassett attends the 2022 SHEEN Magazine Awards at Sheraton Atlanta Hotel on September 08, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Gizelle Bryant -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
'RHOP' 's Candiace Dillard-Bassett Calls Gizelle Bryant 'a Calculated Slab of Misery' for Stoking Husband Drama
Candiace Dillard
Candiace Dillard Appears to Hint at Possible 'RHOP' Exit: 'When One Door Closes, Another Will Open'
The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7
'Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Trailer Teases Cheating Allegations, Divorce Drama and a Martini Toss
Cynthia Bailey, Gizelle Bryant
Cynthia Bailey Says She'd Be 'OK' with 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex Peter Thomas
Lauren Jenkins & Patrick Davis Wedding - LA BOUTIQUE photos for People Magazine
After Months of Physical Therapy, Lauren Jenkins Walks Down the Aisle: 'It Was a Big Accomplishment'
ashley darby, Luke Gulbranson
Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Are 'Getting to Know Each Other' — Including a Weekend-Long Date in D.C.
Gia Giudice Teresa Giudice
Gia Giudice Says Mom Teresa Was 'So Beautiful' as She 'Walked Down the Aisle Alone' at Her Wedding
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Wedding Special Sneak Peek Shows at BravoCon
Robyn Dixon, Juan Dixon
'RHOP' 's Robyn Dixon Says She Wouldn't Have Gotten Back Together with Juan If They Weren't Broke
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa Hochstein Talks About 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' amid Divorce from Lenny Hochstein