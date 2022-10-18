'RHOP' 's Candiace Dillard-Bassett Calls Gizelle Bryant 'a Calculated Slab of Misery' for Stoking Husband Drama

"You are not a victim," Candiace Dillard-Bassett said of Gizelle Bryant

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 03:46 PM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 08: TV personality Candiace Dillard Bassett attends the 2022 SHEEN Magazine Awards at Sheraton Atlanta Hotel on September 08, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Gizelle Bryant -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard-Bassett is not taking costar Gizelle Bryant's recent comments about her husband, Chris Bassett, well.

Following Gizelle's accusation in Sunday's episode that Chris made her feel "uncomfortable," Candiace took to Twitter to call out her costar across several tweets.

"The first & most relevant thing I can say is that it's hard to say anything at all because I #supportwomen I #believewomen and I support #metoo," began the "Drive Back" singer, 35.

"I can't tell a woman how to feel about a man's presence in her orbit," she continued. "We are entitled to our feelings and they should never be diminished or questioned."

Candiace then said it's "appalling" that Sunday's episode and those that follow will showcase "a feral gutter snipe attempt to upend and dismantle these pillars that women have worked so hard to establish." She then suggested that Gizelle's actions are "all in the name of … entertainment."

"Where have we landed? How exactly are we here? You are not a victim," she added. "What you are is a calculated slab of misery creating the next generation of snipes through the fine example your children have to mirror. We are all in danger."

BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Cocktail Party at the Manhattan Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chris Bassett, Candiace Dillard -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)
Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

On Sunday's episode, Gizelle shared with Robyn Dixon that Chris "made me feel completely uncomfortable" at last year's reunion when they went in her hotel room for a private conversation. This revelation came after Robyn, 43, disclosed how fellow costar Ashley Darby received a DM from Chris in the wee hours of the morning, which felt "off" to her.

"Many a married man have tried me and I felt like he was trying to see if I was with it," Gizelle said to Robyn, 43. "He was complaining about his wife. So he was letting me know he was unhappy, okay. Maybe I was supposed to say, 'Oh, I can make you happy.' Like, get out of here. He's a sneaky link!"

Later addressing the matter with Candiace after the cast's class at Born 2 Dance Studio, Gizelle said she felt like it was important to tell her costar about her previous interaction with Chris. As she continued to explain her side, Gizelle felt Candiace was "trying to diminish" how she felt in the moment.

Candiace proceeded to leave the room and expressed her dissatisfaction with producers over the matter.

"If it's going to be about maligning my f---ing husband, you don't want me here," she said. "[Ashley's husband] Michael Darby is available for that. The ass-grabbing motherf---er that likes to actually make people feel uncomfortable, he's available for that. Not my husband."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7
'Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Trailer Teases Cheating Allegations, Divorce Drama and a Martini Toss
Cynthia Bailey, Gizelle Bryant
Cynthia Bailey Says She'd Be 'Okay' with 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex Peter Thomas
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
BravoTV/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjwp1ZIDMDz/. Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson 'Hang Out' After Andy Cohen Offered to Play Matchmaker
Ashley Darby
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby Calls Ex-Husband Michael 'a Really Good Dad' amid Divorce
monique-samuels-2.jpg
'RHOP' Alum Monique Samuels and Husband Chris Are Separating After 10 Years of Marriage
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 3 Clip Shown at BravoCon Teases All the Drama
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Tamra Judge
BravoCon 2022: All the Housewives and Bravo Stars Stopping by the Fan Convention
Ashley Darby
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby Says 'I Can't Really Give Myself to Anyone Emotionally' amid Divorce
Michael and Ashley
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby's Troubles with Ex Were 'Piling Up' Before a 'Pivotal Moment' Triggered Their Split
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa Hochstein Talks About 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' amid Divorce from Lenny Hochstein
Ashley Darby
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby Says She's Taking Dating 'Slow' amid 'Conflicting Emotions' About Her Divorce
Michael Darby and Chris Bassett
'RHOP' Season Finale: Candiace Dillard and Ashley Darby's Husbands Clash at Karen Huger's Vow Renewal
RHOP Reunion Part 1: Candiace Dillard Breaks Down Over Rift Between Her Mom and Husband
'RHOP' Reunion Part 1: Candiace Dillard Breaks Down Over Rift Between Her Mom and Husband Chris
RHOP Season 6 Reunion Trailer
'RHOP' Season 6 Reunion Trailer Teases Explosive Drama and Nicki Minaj's Cameo — Watch
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There