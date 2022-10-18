Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard-Bassett is not taking costar Gizelle Bryant's recent comments about her husband, Chris Bassett, well.

Following Gizelle's accusation in Sunday's episode that Chris made her feel "uncomfortable," Candiace took to Twitter to call out her costar across several tweets.

"The first & most relevant thing I can say is that it's hard to say anything at all because I #supportwomen I #believewomen and I support #metoo," began the "Drive Back" singer, 35.

"I can't tell a woman how to feel about a man's presence in her orbit," she continued. "We are entitled to our feelings and they should never be diminished or questioned."

Candiace then said it's "appalling" that Sunday's episode and those that follow will showcase "a feral gutter snipe attempt to upend and dismantle these pillars that women have worked so hard to establish." She then suggested that Gizelle's actions are "all in the name of … entertainment."

"Where have we landed? How exactly are we here? You are not a victim," she added. "What you are is a calculated slab of misery creating the next generation of snipes through the fine example your children have to mirror. We are all in danger."

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

On Sunday's episode, Gizelle shared with Robyn Dixon that Chris "made me feel completely uncomfortable" at last year's reunion when they went in her hotel room for a private conversation. This revelation came after Robyn, 43, disclosed how fellow costar Ashley Darby received a DM from Chris in the wee hours of the morning, which felt "off" to her.

"Many a married man have tried me and I felt like he was trying to see if I was with it," Gizelle said to Robyn, 43. "He was complaining about his wife. So he was letting me know he was unhappy, okay. Maybe I was supposed to say, 'Oh, I can make you happy.' Like, get out of here. He's a sneaky link!"

Later addressing the matter with Candiace after the cast's class at Born 2 Dance Studio, Gizelle said she felt like it was important to tell her costar about her previous interaction with Chris. As she continued to explain her side, Gizelle felt Candiace was "trying to diminish" how she felt in the moment.

Candiace proceeded to leave the room and expressed her dissatisfaction with producers over the matter.

"If it's going to be about maligning my f---ing husband, you don't want me here," she said. "[Ashley's husband] Michael Darby is available for that. The ass-grabbing motherf---er that likes to actually make people feel uncomfortable, he's available for that. Not my husband."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.