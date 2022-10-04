'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby Says 'I Can't Really Give Myself to Anyone Emotionally' amid Divorce

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is embracing a new chapter in her life following her split from husband Michael Darby.

Ashley revealed that she is slowly getting back into the dating pool while still living with Michael and their sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 1, in their Arlington, Virginia, home.

"It's definitely on my radar. I'm 34, you know what I'm saying? I'm in my prime, essentially, so yes, I think about it," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I dabble here and there, to be honest, but it's still not something — especially while I'm still living here, I just don't think it's the right thing to do, you know? And I can't really give myself to anyone emotionally. I'm still pretty connected to Michael."

Michael and Ashley Darby in April 2019. Brian Stukes/Getty Images

The reality star said that she is prioritizing co-parenting with Michael and spending time as a family.

"We are operating as Dean and Dylan's parents," she explained. "We still do things as a family, so every Saturday and Sunday we're together, we have dinner together. We have breakfast together, but conversation outside of things that pertain to the children is very small."

Ashley said her ex is "still such a great dad," adding, "It really means a lot to me — and it contributes a lot to me wanting to work with him and still maintain a really positive relationship."

Six months after the couple's split, the Bravolebrity revealed that she is "going through this awakening" and forging her own path forward.

"I'm feeling so much more inspired, to just engage more," she shared. "I'm starting to do more yoga sessions. I'm starting to do more public speaking. I'm more active and involved in my passion, which is communicating and meeting people."

"Conversely, the hard part of that is, it is pulling me away from my children. When I first had kids, I thought I was just gonna be a stay-at-home mom, like, be in the kitchen cooking and cleaning and doing homework and arts and crafts all the time. That's what I thought I wanted," she continued. "So now that the landscape is different, it's a little bit of a dichotomy for me. It's not really who I thought I would be as a mom."

Ashley announced the twosome's separation in April after eight years of marriage. At the time, she indicated that the former couple "will always love and respect each other" despite calling it quits.

"We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision," she said in a statement shared with Bravo's Daily Dish. "People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways."

She continued, "We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together."

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.