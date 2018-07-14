'There’s a Cougar on the Loose': Watch the Real Housewives of Orange County's Season 13 Taglines

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 13 taglines are here!

Returning Housewives Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge as well as newly single costars Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd are at it again, this time color coordinating in white dresses as they dish out their new one-liners for the upcoming installment of the hit Bravo series.

And joining them are newcomers Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson!

While viewers will be getting to know Long Island native Kirschenheither and Ohio transplant Simpson, longtime fans of the franchise will be catching up on the biggest things in Gunvalson, Judge, Beador and Dodd’s lives.

Gunvalson: “The fun bus is leaving, and this time I’m in the driver’s seat.”

Judge: “I’m still the hottest Housewife in Orange County, and the toughest, too.”

Dodd: “Call animal control, ‘cause there’s a cougar on the loose in the OC.”

Beador: “Some people say I’m too much to handle. I say, I’m just getting started.”

Simpson: “When you come from humble beginnings, you count your blessings… one diamond at a time.”

Kirschenheither: “I speak the truth… even if it sounds funny when I say it.”

In the trailer, which PEOPLE premiered exclusively, season 12 allies Gunvalson and Dodd may be hitting a rough patch in their friendship after Gunvalson and her boyfriend Steve Lodge go on a double date with Dodd’s ex-husband Michael and his new girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Beador and Judge seem to be having troubles of their own. The trailer ends with the two of them in the throes of battle as Beador asks, “So you’re going to do a goddamn f—— straight-jacket intervention right now?”

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres July 16 (at 9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.