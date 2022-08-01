Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong will be back on Bravo again, this time as cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County!

Taylor Armstrong Joins Real Housewives of Orange County, Becoming First Housewife to Move Franchises

Taylor Armstrong hasn't had "enough" of the Real Housewives just yet.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, is returning to the popular Bravo franchise — this time, as cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal Armstrong is joining the series for its upcoming 17th season. When she does, she'll make history as the first Housewife ever to make the jump across franchises since it premiered back in 2006.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Taylor Armstrong attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV) Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Armstrong was one of the founding members of RHOBH when it premiered in 2010. She remained on the show as a Housewife for the first three seasons and has appeared as a guest many times since.

Ahead of RHOBH's season 2 premiere, Armstrong made headlines when she filed for divorce from her husband of 6 years, Russell, citing physical and verbal abuse. Russell died by suicide on Aug. 15, 2011, exactly a month after their split was announced.

Since then, Armstrong has become an outspoken advocate for survivors of domestic violence, speaking about the topic in engagements across the country.

She married attorney John Bluhe, 64, in 2014. They live in Orange County now with Kennedy, her 16-year-old daughter from her marriage to Russell.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES: EX-WIVES CLUB Credit: Sophy Holland/Peacock

Armstrong will be in fine company with Judge on the new season of Orange County — the CUT Fitness founder confirmed her return on July 20.

Judge's RHOC encore comes a year after Heather Dubrow (who costarred on the show with Judge in seasons 7–11) rejoined to the series for season 16.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.