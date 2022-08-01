Tamra Judge Celebrates Taylor Armstrong's Real Housewives Return: 'Double the Trouble Coming'

PEOPLE broke the news on Monday that Taylor Armstrong is joining The Real Housewives of Orange County, where she'll star with Ultimate Girls Trip pal Tamra Judge

The Vena CBD owner, 54, reacted to the news that Armstrong was joining the franchise for its upcoming 17th season, sharing a photo of the two of them on social media from June's Ultimate Girls Trip premiere party in NYC.

"Not only am I returning to RHOC for season 17 but my girl Taylor Armstrong is joining me along for the ride," Judge wrote. "Double the trouble coming your way."

Armstrong responded to Judge's post, writing on Twitter, "Here we gooooo!!!!" alongside a sea of emoji.

Taylor Armstrong, Tamra Judge Credit: Noam Galai/Peacock via Getty

PEOPLE broke the news earlier on Monday that Armstrong would be returning to the Real Housewives, this time making the jump from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to RHOC.

She makes history as the first Housewife ever to make the jump across franchises since it premiered back in 2006.

As viewers know, Armstrong was one of the founding members of RHOBH when it premiered in 2010. She remained on the show as a Housewife for the first three seasons and has appeared as a guest many times since.

Ahead of RHOBH's season 2 premiere, the reality star made headlines when she filed for divorce from her husband of 6 years, Russell, citing physical and verbal abuse. Russell died by suicide on Aug. 15, 2011, exactly a month after their split was announced.

Since then, Armstrong has become an outspoken advocate for survivors of domestic violence, speaking about the topic in engagements across the country. She married attorney John Bluhe, 64, in 2014 and moved to Orange County where they live with Kennedy, her 16-year-old daughter from her marriage to Russell.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Taylor Armstrong attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV) SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Tamra Judge attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Left: Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Right: Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

This past June, Armstrong returned to reality TV on Peacock's Ultimate Girls Trip, starring alongside Judge and a slew of other former Housewives.

The show has proven to be a lunching pad for Housewives to return to Bravo, starting with Judge, who confirmed her return to RHOC on July 20 after a two season absence.

"The judge is back and drama is in session," she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, taking an orange off the show's set.

Judge's RHOC encore comes a year after Heather Dubrow (who costarred on the show with Judge in seasons 7–11) rejoined to the series for season 16.