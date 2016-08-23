Shannon Beador got the surprise of her lifetime on Monday's Real Housewives of Orange County

RHOC's Shannon Beador Renews Her Vows Less Than Two Years After She Learned of Husband David's Affair

Shannon Beador had the shock of her life on Monday’s Real Housewives of Orange County.

The 52-year-old Housewife celebrated her birthday with a surprise party and vow renewal ceremony thrown by her husband David at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe – where the couple originally said “I do” 16 years ago and where David had first proposed to her on her birthday.

The event was extra emotional considering the work the couple put into repairing their marriage over the past two years in the wake of David’s affair.

“After all that David and I have been through, to be able to renew our vows? It’s something that I didn’t think would ever happen,” Shannon said. “It just reinforces that all the choices that I made to fight for our marriage and keep our family together. That was the right decision.”

Shannon and David’s closest friends were in attendance, including fellow Housewives Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Heather Dubrow and their husbands.

Said Dubrow, “I think it’s amazing and a testament to how much David and Shannon love each other – that they have worked so hard on their marriage, that they can come to this place and stand up in front of all their friends and renew their vows. It’s really special.”

Edmonds echoed those statements: “I can’t imagine having your relationship ripped apart by an affair and then to be coming back together with a vow renewal less than two years later? It’s spectacular.”

“Thank you guys for all coming,” Shannon told the crowd after the ceremony. “I’m blown away that is was my birthday and all of you made the effort to come down here, I can’t even tell you what this means to me. This is just over the top in 50 million ways. I’m the luckiest person in the world.”

The vow renewal itself was extra special, with Shannon’s three daughters – Sophie, Stella and Adeline – also attending, and the family’s pastor leading the ceremony.

“It’s a gift that my kids are seeing this,” Shannon said. “And the fact that David is the one that planned all of it and I had nothing to do with his puts so much more meaning to it.”

She continued, “I’m proud of both David and I. Because both of us could have given up. It would have been easier to give up. But I look at our three children and they are what makes it all worth it.”

David was candid about his love for his wife during the ceremony. “Shannon, I love you,” he said. “You are the rock of my life. You are my soul. I love you with all my heart and all my soul, and I can’t wait to spend the next 50 years growing old with you.”

After the ceremony, he gave his wife one last surprise – a four-day second honeymoon to Cabo San Lucas.

For her part, Shannon spent the majority of the evening speechless and on the edge of tears, thanking her husband and repeating, “Are you kidding me?” and “Oh my God” over and over again.

“All these people have made an effort just for me,” she explained to viewers. “And that’s really touching. I’m just overwhelmed by it. I’m really overwhelmed by it.”

In a bit of a Bravo crossover, Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos were also there with their respective partners. Lewis even joked with Shannon that an unwanted guest was on her way.

“Vick should be here any minute,” he teased. “Seriously, we invited Vicki. She’ll be here soon.”

“I don’t like being left out but I’m not going somewhere I’m not welcome,” Gunvalson told Dodd while the two were at dinner.

“They hate us cause they can’t be us,” Dodd said.

All and all, Shannon didn’t appear to miss the two ladies. But she did have one regret about the evening.

“I would have worn a different dress!” she spilled to David, as they prepared to walk down the aisle.