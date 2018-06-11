The Real Housewives of Orange County 'Whoop It Up' and Fight It Out in Season 13 Trailer

Hold on to your oranges — The Real Housewives of Orange County are back for season 13, and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the show’s trailer and all the action going down in its highly anticipated return.

The first ladies of Bravo will be whooping it up again this July. And while returning Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd may have agreed to put their differences behind them at the end of the reunion last season, as the trailer promises, “In the O.C., the line between love and hate, between loyalty and betrayal, completely disappears.”

Nowhere does that seem to be more evident than between Gunvalson and Dodd. For two seasons, the Housewives and mothers have been BFFs. But all seems to go out the window when Gunvalson and her boyfriend Steve Lodge go on a double date with Dodd’s ex-husband Michael and his new girlfriend.

“Obviously you’re not my friend,” Dodd, 42, tells Gunvalson.. “You don’t know how to be a good friend.”

“I didn’t betray you!” Gunvalson, 56, shouts in return.

Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Kelly Dodd John Tsiavis/Bravo

Beador and Judge seem to be having troubles of their own. The trailer ends with the two of them in the throws of battle, Beador, 54 asking, “So you’re going to do a goddamn f—— straight-jacket intervention right now?”

“Stop screaming for one f—— time in your life and listen,” Judge, 50, bites back.

Of course, it’s understandable that tensions are high as each of the Housewives are managing some serious stress in their own personal lives.

Gunvalson wants more of a commitment from Lodge, who storms off when told by Judge that he should marry his longtime girlfriend.

Judge, on the other hand, is dealing with her husband Eddie’s ongoing health battles — which has put him through four surgeries as of now. “I just keep thinking about the mortality rate,” she says, in tears. “I’m scared for my husband.”

Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson and Shanon Beador on the Real Housewives of Orange County season 12 reunion Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Then there’s Beador and Dodd, who are both newly single. Both have moved into new homes, but are handling their post-divorce lives very differently as they navigate the dating world, raise their daughters, and launch their own careers.

“This is just been who I am,” says Beador, struggling to take off her wedding ring after 17 years of marriage.

Dodd’s having a slightly easier time, it seems. “You know why divorce is expensive?” she quips at one point. “Because it’s worth it.”

Emily Simpson John Tsiavis/Bravo

Gina Kirschenheiter John Tsiavis/Bravo

In addition to the four returning ladies, season 13 will also see the addition of two new Housewives — both introduced to the group through Judge.

Emily Simpson, 42, is an Ohio transplant who works as an attorney, part-time party planner, wife and mother of five — with two daughters from husband Shane’s previous marriage, and three kids under five (daughter Annabelle and twin boys Luke and Keller) which her sister carried as a surrogate when fertility issues prevented Emily from carrying herself.

“A lot of women don’t have to work, but when I throw the attorney thing in there, I’m like ‘No, girl. I’m not your typical Housewife,’ ” she says in the trailer.

Gina Kirschenheiter, 34, is also a young mom, with three kids under the age of five. She’s also new to Orange County, having only moved there from Long Island, New York three years prior. “I am Orange County until I open my mouth and it’s like, ‘Here I am, world,’ ” she says.

RELATED VIDEO: The Real Housewives Of Orange County Go Makeup-Free For PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue

The two fiery new Housewives will surely stir things up upon their arrivals. Simpson had a falling out with Judge after planning a baby shower for granddaughter Ava a few years back, so the two are trying to mend that friendship. Meanwhile Kirschenheiter is re-evaluating the needs of her marriage, especially because her husband works and lives in Los Angeles during the week, leaving her as a single mom of sorts.

Will they Orange County housewives be able to band together to help one another face life’s ups-and-downs? Or are these friendships destined to fall apart?

Find out when The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres July 16 (at 9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

And to catch up on all the action, tune in to the The Real Housewives of Orange County: How They Got Here special Monday (9 p.m. ET).