RHOC's Kelly Dodd Explains Why She Defends Vicki Gunvalson

Kelly Dodd may be a Real Housewives of Orange County newbie, but she’s already got her alliances locked down.

Dodd reveals to PEOPLE Now that she has quickly developed strong relationships – and feuds – with some of her costars.

“I would say, Megan [King Edmonds], of course, is always aligned with me, and same with Vicki [Gunvalson],” Dodd shares. “Tamra [Judge] is still on the fence – she keeps it copacetic and everything chilled just in case she wants to get away from those people.”

The other women, she says, are team Shannon Beador, with whom Dodd locked horns at last week’s fiery ’70s costume party.

Dodd says she’s developed an especially close friendship with Gunvalson: “I just like her, you know I’m not here to judge people,” she says. “It’s just chemistry. … She and I instantly had chemistry and a bond and a friendship, right off the bat.”

Not everyone sees Gunvalson’s good attributes, though. Beador told PEOPLE Now last month that she hasn’t forgiven her former friend for her involvement in Brooks Ayers‘ lies about his cancer diagnosis.

“There was a lie about an illness, and people shouldn’t do that,” Beador said. “To me, it’s unconscionable. My husband and I want no part of it.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.