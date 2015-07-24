Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Jim Edmonds’ ex-wife LeAnn Edmonds Horton died earlier this week after losing her battle with cancer. LeAnn was the first wife of Jim, who currently stars on the Bravo show with his third wife, Meghan King Edmonds.

LeAnn and Jim’s daughter Hayley, 17, confirmed the sad news Wednesday, posting a touching photo of herself and mom to Instagram.

“Early this morning I lost the most important person in my life. I’m so blessed to have had these past 17 years with you. But that will never be enough for me,” she wrote. “I can’t imagine my life without you and I never imagined this day would come. You were an inspiration to everyone who knew you and I will aspire to be everything you were.

“You truly lived life to the fullest and were such a fighter. The memories we made will forever be instilled in me and I’ll never forget the good times we had. You were not only my mom, but my best friend. Thank you for everything you’ve thought me and for the wisdom you’ve given me. I will never ever stop loving you. Life won’t be easy without you but I know you will be with me every step of the way. Rest in peace mommy, I love you with all my heart.”

The heartbreaking tribute comes a week after Hayley posted a message of strength and love for her mother, writing, “Never miss the opportunity to tell your mom you love her, no matter how much you do, it will never be enough. Stay strong momma, I love you with all I have.”

RHOC star Meghan also took to Instagram and Twitter to honor her stepdaughter’s mother.

As evidenced on the reality show, Meghan and LeAnn had a positive relationship.