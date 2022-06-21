RHOC Alum Lauri Peterson's Son Josh Waring Facing Drug Charges from Fentanyl Arrest

Josh Waring previously spent four years in prison for attempted murder before pleading guilty to lesser charges

Josh Waring could face more prison time as a result of a January drug arrest, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department tells PEOPLE Waring — who is the son of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lauri Peterson — will face a charge of felony possession for sales of a narcotic and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Information about Waring's latest legal troubles came from new legal documents filed by the prosecution, which were obtained by TMZ, that allege Waring was allegedly dealing fentanyl and in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his January arrest arrest.

A source from the Orange County Sheriff's Department told TMZ that Waring, 33, was on parole when an officer spotted him in the passenger seat of a vehicle. Upon conducting a random search, the officer reportedly spotted drugs on Waring's lap. Later, the drugs proved to be meth and fentanyl. The charge for dealing the later comes from the amount allegedly in Waring's possession.

Waring was previously incarcerated for attempted murder after shooting a man named Daniel Lopez outside of a sober living home in 2016. Lopez survived the shooting.

After spending four years in prison, Waring was awarded time served and an early release when he pled guilty to lesser charges: evading a peace officer, assault with a firearm and hit-and-run with property damage and battery, as reported by TMZ.

In 2017, Waring said he was innocent of the crime. "I'm not nervous because I'm innocent. I didn't do it," he told Daily Pilot.

Peterson also claimed her son was "falsely accused" of the shooting while Waring was still behind bars.